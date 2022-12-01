Assam CM Congratulates Nayanmoni Saikia for Arjuna Award

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated commonwealth games gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia for receiving Arjuna Award.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia received the prestigious Arjuna Award on Wednesday.

President of India Draupadi Murmu conferred the award to the athlete at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Saikia was nominated for her achievements in Lawn Bowls.

Assam CM took to Twitter and congratulated her, “Heartiest congratulations Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia for receiving Arjuna Award, 2022 from Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji. Assam is proud of you. My best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Arjuna Award is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline in sports.