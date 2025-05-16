Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier with Historic Diamond League Throw

In a defining moment for Indian athletics, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra shattered the long-standing 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career, delivering a colossal 90.23m throw at the Diamond League meet. The landmark effort not only earned him the top podium spot but also placed him in the rarefied company of elite javelin throwers who have breached this gold-standard distance.

Advertisment

Chopra’s historic performance came after a powerful start to the competition. Opening with a throw of 88.44 metres — comfortably above the World Championships qualifying mark of 85.50m — he immediately stamped his authority and secured his spot at the upcoming global event.

But it was his later attempt of 90.23 metres that brought the stadium to its feet. With that throw, the 26-year-old reigning Olympic silver medallist from Paris not only silenced critics of his 2024 season but also set a new personal best, breaking a psychological and technical barrier that had long eluded him.

Chopra’s achievement marks a new high in what had been viewed as a relatively subdued season, despite his Olympic silver. Throughout the year, he remained a model of consistency, earning podium finishes at nearly every event he entered. The 90m breakthrough is seen as a timely resurgence, reaffirming his dominance in the field ahead of the World Championships.

For Indian sports fans, Chopra’s throw is more than a personal triumph — it’s a moment of national pride. Breaking into the 90m club, once thought to be out of reach for Indian athletes, represents a giant leap for javelin in the country and sets a new benchmark for future generations.

With the World Championships on the horizon and his form peaking at the perfect time, Neeraj Chopra has once again proven why he remains one of the most formidable figures in global athletics — a trailblazer rewriting the history of Indian sport.