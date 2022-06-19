Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold In Kuortane Games

Adding another feather to his cap, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

The Olympic champion threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was foul in his second throw.

Chopra hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts.

Meanwhile, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m. On the other hand, Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m.

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m.

Chopra will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30.

(With Inputs from ANI)