Neeraj Chopra to Participate at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Netherlands on June 4.
The FBK Games is a Dutch athletics meet held annually at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadium in Netherlands’ Hengelo. The one-day meet is a part of the elite-level World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.
The FBK Games will be Neeraj Chopra’s second event of 2023 after the Doha Diamond League. Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League meeting series on May 5 with a world-leading throw of 88.67 m.
Last year, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist won the Diamond League Final in Zurich to become the first Indian to do so. The ace javelin thrower registered a throw of 88.44 meters in his second attempt, enough to win the contest and add another feather to his cap.
The FBK Games gets its name from Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.
The FBK Games will feature a total of 15 events including eight for men and seven for women. The men’s events include 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump and javelin throw while the women’s events will feature 100m, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put.
Besides Neeraj Chopra, Armand Duplantis of Sweden, the men’s pole vault world record-holder, is also expected to compete at the Hengelo meet.