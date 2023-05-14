Neeraj Chopra to Participate at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

The FBK Games will be Neeraj Chopra’s second event of 2023 after the Doha Diamond League. Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League meeting series on May 5 with a world-leading throw of 88.67 m.

Last year, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist won the Diamond League Final in Zurich to become the first Indian to do so. The ace javelin thrower registered a throw of 88.44 meters in his second attempt, enough to win the contest and add another feather to his cap.