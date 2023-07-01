Neeraj Chopra's Dominating Comeback In Lausanne Diamond League; Clinches Gold

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 with the best throw of 87.66 m on Friday.
It was Neeraj's return from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May.
At the end of round one, Neeraj was not even among the top three athletes. In his second attempt, Neeraj achieved a throw of 83.52 m. However, Julian was still in the lead at the end of round two. Neeraj showed improvement in his ranking, climbing to number three.
In the third attempt, Neeraj reached 85.02 m, climbing to number two. The Indian's fourth attempt was deemed to be invalid. However, at the end of round four, Neeraj was still placed at number two.
The magic happened on Neeraj’s fifth attempt when he achieved a throw of 87.66 m. With this, he climbed to the number one position.
In the sixth attempt and final one, Neeraj achieved a throw of 84.15 m.
Neeraj won the title as Julian slid to second with a best throw of 87.03 m. At third was Jakub Vadlech of the Czech Republic with an 86.13 m throw.