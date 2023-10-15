Netherlands Squad For ICC World Cup 2023, Schedule 2023, Match List, Team List

Netherlands Squad For ICC World Cup: The Netherlands, a formidable yet underrated team, is all set to embark on its journey in the ICC World Cup 2023. Their campaign began with a match against Pakistan on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Let's dive into the Netherlands' journey, their squad, and their aspirations in this cricketing extravaganza. This year's ICC World Cup is hosted by cricket-loving India, featuring ten formidable teams competing for the sport's most prestigious prize. The participating nations include India, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and England.

The Netherlands, known for their resilience and ability to spring surprises, secured their spot in the tournament by finishing as runners-up in the World Cup qualifiers. This achievement marks their return to the ODI World Cup stage, having previously participated in the tournament in 1996, 2003, 2007, and 2011. Despite being often labeled as a comparatively weaker team, they bring a wealth of experience to the competition.

In recent times, the Netherlands made headlines during the T20 World Cup when they pulled off a stunning victory against South Africa. This victory served as a testament to their potential as the dark horse of any cricketing competition. As they set their sights on the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands team believes they have the capability to upset even the strongest of opponents.

The Netherlands' squad boasts a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent. Notable batsmen to watch include Scott Edwards, Vikram Singh, and Roelof van der Merwe, who have the ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed. On the bowling front, the team relies on the skills of Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, and Ryan Klein to take crucial wickets and maintain control in tight situations.

While winning the ICC World Cup 2023 title might appear to be a monumental challenge for the Netherlands, their ability to outshine some of the top teams in the tournament is undeniable. They have the potential to etch their name in ODI World Cup history with inspiring performances and memorable moments