Netherlands Vs USA: FIFA World Cup 2022, Prediction, live streaming details

The Netherlands and the United States of America will square off against each other in the first match of the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Due to their third-place in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Netherlands were unable to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia. The United States squad is in the same position. Even when they tried before, they were unable to qualify.

Overview

The Netherlands finished on top of Group A with a record of two wins and a draw, including a 2-0 victory over Senegal in the opening match, a 1-1 draw with Ecuador, and a 2-0 victory against the host nation of Qatar. After playing to a tie with England and Wales and claiming a 1-0 victory over Iran, the United States ended in second place in Group B.

Netherlands

Even though the Netherlands have only tried eight shots on goal during the entirety of this world cup, the Oranje will be riding high on confidence after displaying excellent performances during the group stages. They were one of the teams with the highest scores to advance to the next round. The round was won by Morocco, England, and the Netherlands, scored a total of seven points. The team that finished in second place in the tournament in 2010 will compete in the round of 16 for a second time.

USA

The United States of America advanced to the knockout stage by winning one match and drawing two. They have been quite good defensively, but they have only scored twice in the three matches they have played. The fact that they were able to hold England to a scoreless draw must be considered their greatest success. They are going to rely once more on their defensive plans and techniques. In the knockout rounds, however, which are very different from the group stage matches, they are required to score.

Head-to-Head

The United States of America has only been victorious in one of the five matches that have been played against the Netherlands. The Dutch have prevailed in four of those matches.

Date, Time & Venue

On December 3 at 8:30 p.m. (Indian time), the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan will host the encounter between the Netherlands and the United States.

Live-streaming Details

Both the Jio Cinema app and website, in addition to the Sports18 and Sports18 HD television channels in India, will provide free live streaming of the Netherlands vs. USA match.