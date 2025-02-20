New Zealand at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, schedule & more details

New Zealand has a rich history in the ICC Champions Trophy, having won the tournament once and finishing as runners-up on one occasion. The Black Caps secured their only title in 2000 when the tournament was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy. However, in the last two editions, they have failed to progress beyond the group stage. With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy approaching, let’s take a look at New Zealand’s past performances, top performers, current squad, and upcoming fixtures.
New Zealand's Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)
- Matches Played: 24
- Matches Won: 12
- Matches Lost: 10
- No Result: 2
- Last Result: Lost to Bangladesh by 5 wickets (Cardiff, 2017)
- Last Five Results: Lost - 3; No Result - 2
New Zealand's Performance in Each ICC Champions Trophy Edition
|Year
|Result
|Most Runs
|Most Wickets
|1998
|Quarterfinals
|Stephen Fleming (119)
|Geoff Allott (4)
|2000
|Winner
|Roger Twose (203)
|Shayne O'Connor (5)
|2002
|Group Stage
|Mathew Sinclair (88)
|Shane Bond (6)
|2004
|Group Stage
|Nathan Astle (163)
|Jacob Oram (6)
|2006
|Semifinals
|Stephen Fleming (184)
|Jeetan Patel (5)
|2009
|Runner-up
|Martin Guptill (191)
|Kyle Mills (9)
|2013
|Group Stage
|Kane Williamson (101)
|Mitchell McClenaghan (11)
|2017
|Group Stage
|Kane Williamson (244)
|Adam Milne (6)
Most Runs for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|100s/50s
|Stephen Fleming
|13
|441
|33.92
|72.41
|96
|0/3
|Kane Williamson
|6
|345
|69.00
|91.51
|100
|1/3
|Nathan Astle
|13
|344
|28.66
|72.72
|145*
|1/0
|Martin Guptill
|11
|319
|29.00
|86.21
|66
|0/2
|Daniel Vettori
|17
|299
|37.37
|83.75
|79
|0/1
Most Wickets for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling
|Kyle Mills
|15
|28
|4.29
|17.25
|24.1
|4/30
|Daniel Vettori
|17
|18
|3.65
|29.00
|47.5
|3/14
|Shane Bond
|10
|17
|5.18
|27.76
|32.1
|4/21
|Jacob Oram
|8
|15
|4.17
|18.00
|25.8
|5/36
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|3
|11
|6.04
|13.09
|13.0
|4/43
New Zealand Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Player
|Role
|Mitchell Santner (c)
|All-rounder
|Michael Bracewell
|All-rounder
|Mark Chapman
|Batter
|Devon Conway
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Lockie Ferguson
|Fast Bowler
|Matt Henry
|Fast Bowler
|Tom Latham
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|Daryl Mitchell
|All-rounder
|Will O’Rourke
|Fast Bowler
|Glenn Phillips
|Batter
|Rachin Ravindra
|All-rounder
|Nathan Smith
|All-rounder
|Kane Williamson
|Batter
|Will Young
|Batter
|Jacob Duffy
|Fast Bowler
New Zealand Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|February 19
|Karachi
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|February 24
|Rawalpindi
|New Zealand vs India
|March 2
|Dubai
Main Players to Watch Out for in ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Kane Williamson (Batter)
Kane Williamson, one of New Zealand’s most consistent batsmen, has played a crucial role in past tournaments. With 345 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy, he will be a key player to lead the batting lineup.
Mitchell Santner (All-rounder & Captain)
Santner, known for his spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat, will lead the squad in the 2025 edition. His leadership and all-round capabilities will be crucial.
Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper-Batter)
Conway’s ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a vital part of the New Zealand squad.
Lockie Ferguson (Fast Bowler)
Known for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Ferguson can trouble batters with his aggressive bowling.
Matt Henry (Fast Bowler)
With experience in international cricket, Henry’s consistent performances make him a bowler to watch in the 2025 edition.
Conclusion
New Zealand will be aiming to reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025, with a strong squad led by Mitchell Santner. The team has a mix of experienced and young players who can make a significant impact. With matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India in the group stage, the Black Caps will look to improve their past performances and push for a spot in the knockout rounds.
FAQ
1.Has New Zealand won any ICC trophy?
- The tournament was won by New Zealand who beat India in the final. Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (348) was the leading run scorer in this tournament. Venkatesh Prasad (8) was the leading wicket taker. This was the first ICC event won by New Zealand.
2.How many ICC trophies were won by South Africa?
- Australia and India are the two most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy having won the coveted trophy twice each. New Zealand and South Africa have won the trophy once each.
How many India won the Champions Trophy?
India have won the Champions Trophy twice and made it to 4 finals in the 8 editions of the Champions Trophy so far. India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka in 2002 and then defeated England to win the title under MS Dhoni in 2013.
