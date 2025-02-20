New Zealand at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, schedule & more details

New Zealand has a rich history in the ICC Champions Trophy, having won the tournament once and finishing as runners-up on one occasion. The Black Caps secured their only title in 2000 when the tournament was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy. However, in the last two editions, they have failed to progress beyond the group stage. With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy approaching, let’s take a look at New Zealand’s past performances, top performers, current squad, and upcoming fixtures.

New Zealand's Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

Matches Played: 24

24 Matches Won: 12

12 Matches Lost: 10

10 No Result: 2

2 Last Result: Lost to Bangladesh by 5 wickets (Cardiff, 2017)

Lost to Bangladesh by 5 wickets (Cardiff, 2017) Last Five Results: Lost - 3; No Result - 2

New Zealand's Performance in Each ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Result Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Quarterfinals Stephen Fleming (119) Geoff Allott (4) 2000 Winner Roger Twose (203) Shayne O'Connor (5) 2002 Group Stage Mathew Sinclair (88) Shane Bond (6) 2004 Group Stage Nathan Astle (163) Jacob Oram (6) 2006 Semifinals Stephen Fleming (184) Jeetan Patel (5) 2009 Runner-up Martin Guptill (191) Kyle Mills (9) 2013 Group Stage Kane Williamson (101) Mitchell McClenaghan (11) 2017 Group Stage Kane Williamson (244) Adam Milne (6)

Most Runs for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Stephen Fleming 13 441 33.92 72.41 96 0/3 Kane Williamson 6 345 69.00 91.51 100 1/3 Nathan Astle 13 344 28.66 72.72 145* 1/0 Martin Guptill 11 319 29.00 86.21 66 0/2 Daniel Vettori 17 299 37.37 83.75 79 0/1

Most Wickets for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Strike Rate Best Bowling Kyle Mills 15 28 4.29 17.25 24.1 4/30 Daniel Vettori 17 18 3.65 29.00 47.5 3/14 Shane Bond 10 17 5.18 27.76 32.1 4/21 Jacob Oram 8 15 4.17 18.00 25.8 5/36 Mitchell McClenaghan 3 11 6.04 13.09 13.0 4/43

New Zealand Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Player Role Mitchell Santner (c) All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-Batter Lockie Ferguson Fast Bowler Matt Henry Fast Bowler Tom Latham Wicketkeeper-Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Will O’Rourke Fast Bowler Glenn Phillips Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Kane Williamson Batter Will Young Batter Jacob Duffy Fast Bowler

New Zealand Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Match Date Venue New Zealand vs Pakistan February 19 Karachi New Zealand vs Bangladesh February 24 Rawalpindi New Zealand vs India March 2 Dubai

Main Players to Watch Out for in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Kane Williamson (Batter)

Kane Williamson, one of New Zealand’s most consistent batsmen, has played a crucial role in past tournaments. With 345 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy, he will be a key player to lead the batting lineup.

Mitchell Santner (All-rounder & Captain)

Santner, known for his spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat, will lead the squad in the 2025 edition. His leadership and all-round capabilities will be crucial.

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper-Batter)

Conway’s ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a vital part of the New Zealand squad.

Lockie Ferguson (Fast Bowler)

Known for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Ferguson can trouble batters with his aggressive bowling.

Matt Henry (Fast Bowler)

With experience in international cricket, Henry’s consistent performances make him a bowler to watch in the 2025 edition.

Conclusion

New Zealand will be aiming to reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025, with a strong squad led by Mitchell Santner. The team has a mix of experienced and young players who can make a significant impact. With matches against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India in the group stage, the Black Caps will look to improve their past performances and push for a spot in the knockout rounds.





FAQ



1.Has New Zealand won any ICC trophy?

- The tournament was won by New Zealand who beat India in the final. Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (348) was the leading run scorer in this tournament. Venkatesh Prasad (8) was the leading wicket taker. This was the first ICC event won by New Zealand.

2.How many ICC trophies were won by South Africa?

- Australia and India are the two most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy having won the coveted trophy twice each. New Zealand and South Africa have won the trophy once each.

How many India won the Champions Trophy?

India have won the Champions Trophy twice and made it to 4 finals in the 8 editions of the Champions Trophy so far. India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka in 2002 and then defeated England to win the title under MS Dhoni in 2013.

