“No Official Declaration, We will Have to Wait...”: ACA on Riyan’s Probable Maiden Call for India

Amid speculations about Assam cricketer Riyan Parag joining the probable Indian cricket squad this November for the upcoming five-match T20 series with Australia following his incredible performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, of late, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Trideep Konwar clarified that there has been no official declaration about Parag joining the national team as of now.
Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, Konwar said, “Who will or will not get a place in the Indian team will be finalized by the selectors based on the performance of the players. Riyan had played well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently and we will be overjoyed if he is named to the Indian Cricket squad for the forthcoming T20 series against Australia. But, for the time being, we will have to wait for the selectors' ultimate decision.”
The T20 series with Australia will stand crucial for Team India since it will provide them with an excellent opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in the Caribbean and the United States next year.
As per reports, India is likely to rest their several first-choice players namely- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami- for the Australia T20Is.
On the other hand, if Parag makes it to the Indian team, it will be his maiden national call-up.
So, while everyone is talking about Riyan, let's have a look at who might be in India's T20I team for the Australia series.
Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill would likely be selected as top-order batters alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad as the third opener, as India has done in the past.
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will also be selected, with the middle order consisting of Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and backup keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma.
All-rounders
India is unlikely to rush Hardik Pandya after the World Cup since he is recovering from an ankle injury. As a result, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar will almost certainly be the two all-rounders for the Australia series.
Bowlers
With Pandya out, India would almost certainly choose Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the Australia T20Is. Apart from Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna are anticipated to be named seamers, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi leading the spin attack.
India's Probable Squad For Australia T20Is
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.