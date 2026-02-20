North East Premier League Season 3 to Kick off in Delhi NCR

The third season of the North East Premier League (NEPL), aimed at promoting sports and community engagement among Delhi NCR residents from the Northeast, is set to be launched by the Sunrise Sports Foundation. The tournament will begin on February 21, with the final scheduled to be held on March 22.

This season will feature 22 teams and over 400 participants, marking the largest edition of NEPL to date. Organisers emphasise that the tournament not only showcases cricketing talent but also strengthens bonds, brotherhood, and community spirit among North East residents living in the national capital region.

NEPL’s Broader Sports Vision

Beyond cricket, the Sunrise Sports Foundation runs events in other sports, including badminton, table tennis, and chess, aiming to provide a comprehensive platform for young talent and encourage active participation from the Northeast community in Delhi NCR.

The NEPL has become more than a sports tournament; it serves as a cultural and social bridge, helping the North East community connect, collaborate, and celebrate shared identity through competitive sports and organised events.