Northeast Students Shine In Fit India Quiz

The Fit India Movement was launched in August, 2019 by our Hon'ble Prime Minister to popularize fitness as a way of life among citizens. Envisaged as a people's movement, the Fit India movement aims to inculcate the idea that Fitness is fun, free, and easy among citizens across all age groups.

The Fit India Quiz has been organized by the Fit India Mission, under the aegis of Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports since 2021 with an aim to further create awareness about fitness, nutrition and sports among school children- the future of our country. The Fit India Quiz is first-of-its-kind nation-wide quiz on fitness and sports among school children. The 2022 edition-the 2nd edition of the Fit India Quiz is being organized at three levels - preliminary round, state round, and national round. In the Preliminary Round, all the registered schools across the country participate in tests conducted by National Testing Authority. The State Round is held among top ranking schools within each state. The toppers of State Round (36 teams from 36 states/UTs) finally participate at the National Round. The total prize money for the 2nd edition of Fit India Quiz is Rs 3,25,00,000/-

On 15 February the result for the Preliminary Round of the Pit India Quiz, 2022 was announced on Fit India Mobile App. As per the result announced, total 38 schools from the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya have qualified for the next round, that is, State Round. All these four states come under the jurisdiction of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati A total of 12 schools have qualified for the State Round from Arunachal Pradesh. A total of 9 schools from Assam, 8 schools from Meghalaya, and 9 schools from Sikkim have also qualified for the next round.

The top rankers, both school and student were:

Debashis Acharjee, Class X from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh.

Lahi Das, Class IX from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sonitpur, Assam.

Aadit Rahman, Class XI from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nehu Shillong, Meghalaya.

Bidush Chettri, Class XI from Government Senior Secondary School, Yangang, Sikkim.

The Regional Director, SAI, RC, Guwahati has congratulated all the winners of the Preliminary round of FIT India Quiz, 2022.