Novak Djokovic Earns Historic 350th Major Win, Advances to Wimbledon Third Round

Masterful Grass-Court Streak

Djokovic's victory against Thompson not only solidified his 350th Grand Slam win but also extended his incredible winning streak on grass courts to 30 matches. Despite Thompson's relentless attacking game, Djokovic maintained his composure and broke the Australian's serve twice throughout the match. Impressively, Djokovic did not face a single breakpoint, highlighting his dominance and unrivaled consistency.

Acknowledging the fierce challenge presented by Thompson, Djokovic expressed his admiration for his opponent's exceptional performance during the on-court interview. Djokovic commended Thompson's relentless spirit and recognized the missed opportunities that could have altered the outcome of the match. The Serbian tennis star ensured Thompson received well-deserved applause for his valiant effort on the court.