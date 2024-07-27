China Clinches First Gold Medal of Paris Olympics 2024

China secured the first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics by triumphing in the shooting 10-meter air rifle mixed team event on Saturday.
China won the first of the 329 gold medals of the Games by defeating South Korea 16-12 in the match.
Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao dominated the 10m air rifle mixed team event to defeat South Korea’s Korea’s Kim Jihyeon and Park Hajun.
On the other hand, Kazakhstan won the bronze to round off the first podium of the 2024 Olympics.
Further, China also clinched their second gold of the Paris Olympic Games in the women's synchronized 3m springboard event. Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the gold medal marking the first gold medal for the Chinese diving "Dream Team".