Harish Salve To Represent IOA In Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Case

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. In an emotional post on X, Phogat shared her feelings of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."