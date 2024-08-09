Harish Salve To Represent IOA In Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Case

Distinguished Indian lawyer Harish Salve is set to represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, concerning the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.
Salve's expertise will be pivotal in navigating the legal and procedural intricacies of the case. The former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at CAS.
The ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to commence at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST). CAS has established a dedicated ad hoc division in Paris, presided over by Michael Lenard from the US, to address disputes during the Olympics. This division operates from within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.
Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. In an emotional post on X, Phogat shared her feelings of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."
In response, Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh urged Phogat to reconsider her decision. Speaking to ANI, Singh suggested that Phogat's announcement seemed made in haste and advised her to discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon her return to India. He emphasized her significant contributions to the sport and implied that such a decision might be premature.