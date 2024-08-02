India Sends Portable ACs to Keep Athletes Cool Amid Paris Heatwave at Olympics

Amid soaring temperatures and inadequate cooling facilities at the Paris Olympic Games Village, the Indian athletes have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners, courtesy of the country’s Ministry of Sports. This move comes after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy, aiming to ensure the comfort and well-being of the athletes during the Games.
"Considering the issues faced by our athletes due to the high temperatures and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to supply 40 portable ACs to the Games Village," a ministry source revealed under conditions of anonymity.
The scorching heat has been a significant concern, with temperatures in Paris and Chateauroux—two primary Olympic venues—reaching an unbearable 40 degrees Celsius on some days. The extreme conditions have posed challenges for athletes across various events. In the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event, all eight finalists, including India's bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale, were visibly struggling with the heat at the Chateauroux shooting range.
Even before the Games commenced, concerns were raised by several contingents about the weather in Paris. The organizers had opted to forgo traditional air conditioning in an effort to reduce the event’s carbon footprint, instead introducing an underfloor cooling mechanism and built-in insulation at the Games Village. However, these measures have proven insufficient for many teams, leading countries like the USA to bring their own portable ACs.
India has now followed suit, joining other nations in taking proactive steps to manage the heat. The decision to provide portable air conditioners was made early on Friday, with the Ministry of Sports funding the cost. The AC units are plug-and-play, allowing for immediate use, and Indian athletes have already begun utilizing them.
This timely intervention is expected to greatly enhance the comfort of the athletes, allowing them to get the rest they need to perform at their best on the Olympic stage.