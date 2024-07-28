Ace Shooter Manu Bhaker Clinches India's First Medal at Paris Olympics

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting.
Bhaker accomplished the feat by securing a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. She also earned India's first medal at this mega event with a score of 221.7.
This victory marks a significant comeback for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned during the Tokyo Olympics.
There are further hopes that she can carry on her form in the women's 25m Sports Pistol event and the mixed 10m Air Pistol event.
South Korea's Ye Jin won the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points, while her compatriot Kim Yeji took silver with 241.3 points.
On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol, securing her place in the final. Unfortunately, Rhythm Sangwan did not advance, finishing in 15th place.