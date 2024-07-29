Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Set for Epic Clash in Paris Olympics
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic will lock horns against 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in a highly anticipated second-round clash in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.
The match which will start at around 5:00 PM IST, will witness the two legends in a head-to-head face-off at Court Philippe-Chatrier. This will be their first-ever meeting since the French Open quarterfinals in 2022, where Nadal emerged victorious.
Overall, Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has a slight edge over Nadal, leading the rivalry by 30-29.
Novak Djokovic delivered a decisive defeat to Australia's doubles star Matthew Ebden, winning 6-0, 6-1, to advance to the second round. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal overcame Hungary's Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the opening round, setting the stage for an epic clash.
The two had previously faced off in the semifinals of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where Nadal triumphed over Djokovic and went on to win the gold medal, while Djokovic secured the bronze. Nadal also boasts an Olympic gold in men's doubles, which he won with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Olympics.