Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Set for Epic Clash in Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic delivered a decisive defeat to Australia's doubles star Matthew Ebden, winning 6-0, 6-1, to advance to the second round. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal overcame Hungary's Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the opening round, setting the stage for an epic clash.

The two had previously faced off in the semifinals of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where Nadal triumphed over Djokovic and went on to win the gold medal, while Djokovic secured the bronze. Nadal also boasts an Olympic gold in men's doubles, which he won with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Olympics.