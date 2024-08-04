Novak Djokovic Clinches Olympic Gold with Stunning Victory Over Carlos Alcaraz

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic delivered a spectacular performance on Sunday, defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to win the gold medal in the men’s singles final at Roland Garros.
The 37-year-old Djokovic triumphed in a thrilling battle on Court Philippe Chatrier, securing his first Olympic gold medal after a career already boasting a record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
Djokovic’s Olympic journey had previously been marked by a bronze medal from Beijing 2008, but he had expressed dissatisfaction with this result, seeking a gold to complete his Olympic ambitions. His path to gold in Paris was challenging, including a notable victory over his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round. Djokovic, who had struggled in previous Olympics, had been 0-3 in semifinals before finally overcoming bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Friday.
This victory makes Djokovic the oldest man to win the Olympic singles gold since the event's inception in 1908. He also prevented the 21-year-old Alcaraz from becoming the youngest player to achieve this feat.
Djokovic’s win in Paris adds him to an exclusive group of tennis greats who have achieved a career Golden Slam. Steffi Graf was the first to complete this set of all four Grand Slam titles plus an Olympic gold in 1988. Andre Agassi followed with his Golden Slam in 1999, and Rafael Nadal, at 24, became the youngest to achieve this in 2010. Serena Williams joined the ranks in 2012.
With this win, Novak Djokovic joins the illustrious list of players who have completed a career Golden Slam, further cementing his legacy in the annals of tennis history.