Novak Djokovic Clinches Olympic Gold with Stunning Victory Over Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic’s win in Paris adds him to an exclusive group of tennis greats who have achieved a career Golden Slam. Steffi Graf was the first to complete this set of all four Grand Slam titles plus an Olympic gold in 1988. Andre Agassi followed with his Golden Slam in 1999, and Rafael Nadal, at 24, became the youngest to achieve this in 2010. Serena Williams joined the ranks in 2012.