Paris 2024: Angela Carini Awarded Gold Medal Prize Money Following Controversy

Italian boxer Angela Carini, who was controversially defeated by Algerian Imane Khelif in just 46 seconds during the welterweight Round-of-16 bout at the Paris Olympics, will be honored with prize money equivalent to that of an Olympic gold medalist. This decision by the International Boxing Association (IBA) comes in response to the uproar surrounding Khelif's eligibility to compete in the women’s division.
Carini, visibly distressed after the match, had sparked a massive controversy regarding the eligibility rules in sports. The IBA, acknowledging the emotional impact on Carini, has decided to award her $50,000 in prize money, approximately INR 42 lakhs. This move aligns with the IBA’s commitment to supporting athletes in the face of such controversies.
According to IBA regulations, athletes with male XY chromosomes are not permitted to compete in women's events, but these rules do not apply to the Olympics. IBA President Umar Kremlev, moved by Carini’s tears, stated, “I couldn’t look at her tears. I am not indifferent to such situations, and I assure you that we will protect each boxer. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety.” Kremlev also emphasized his support for Carini and her situation, underlining the IBA’s dedication to maintaining fairness in boxing.
Earlier in May, the IBA announced a significant prize money structure for the Paris 2024 Olympic champions. Gold medalists will receive $100,000, with $50,000 allocated to the athlete and $25,000 each to their coach and national federation. Silver medalists will earn $50,000, while bronze medalists will receive $25,000. The IBA plans to distribute over $3.1 million (nearly ₹26 crore) across more than 100 boxers in various weight categories.
In a recent statement, Carini expressed her desire to support Khelif, despite the backlash faced by the Algerian boxer. She clarified that her earlier visible frustration stemmed from her own elimination from the Olympics, not animosity towards her opponent.
This decision by the IBA not only highlights the organization’s response to a sensitive issue but also reinforces its commitment to fair play and athlete support.