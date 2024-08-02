Paris 2024: Dhiraj and Ankita Make History in Mixed Team Recurve Archery

Profiles of the Archers

Dhiraj Bommadevara

Dhiraj Bommadevara, born on September 4, 2001, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has been an emerging star in Indian archery. He started his archery journey at the Volga Archery Academy in 2006 and later moved to the Army Sports Institute in Pune for advanced training. Dhiraj's connection to archery runs deep, as his father, Bommadevara Shravan Kumar, was a technical official with the Archery Association of India.