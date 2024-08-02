Paris 2024: Dhiraj and Ankita Make History in Mixed Team Recurve Archery

India's archery duo, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, made a remarkable impact at the Paris 2024 Olympics by reaching the semifinals in the Mixed Team Recurve Archery event, marking the first time Indian archers have reached this stage at the Olympics.
Despite their historic achievement, Dhiraj and Ankita narrowly missed out on a podium finish. The pair lost the bronze medal match to the United States 2-6, following a similar 2-6 defeat in the semifinal against the formidable Korean pair of Kim Woojin and Lim Sihyeon.
Dhiraj Bommadevara, born on September 4, 2001, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has been an emerging star in Indian archery. He started his archery journey at the Volga Archery Academy in 2006 and later moved to the Army Sports Institute in Pune for advanced training. Dhiraj's connection to archery runs deep, as his father, Bommadevara Shravan Kumar, was a technical official with the Archery Association of India.
Dhiraj has been under the Khelo India Scholarship since December 2018 and progressed to become a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete. His Paris 2024 journey was bolstered by significant government support, including financial assistance for foreign training in South Korea, archery equipment procurement, and physiotherapy needs.
His impressive list of achievements includes:
World Cup 2024: 1 Gold (Team), 1 Bronze (Team)
Asian Games 2022: 1 Silver (Team)
World Archery Youth Championships: 1 Gold (Team, 2021)
Current World Ranking: 12th
Dhiraj, now serving as a Subedar in the Indian Army, continues to represent India at the highest levels of international competition.
Ankita Bhakat, born on June 17, 1998, in Kolkata, West Bengal, has carved out a distinguished career in archery. She began her journey with the Calcutta Archery Club in 2014 and later honed her skills at the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur. Ankita made her international debut in 2016 and has since been a consistent performer on the global stage.
Ankita's Paris 2024 preparation was supported through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC). Her financial support included assistance for archery equipment and training needs.
Ankita's accolades include:
World Cup Stages: 2 Gold (Team, 2021), 1 Silver (Team, 2022), 3 Bronze (Team, 2023, 2022, 2021)
Asian Games 2023: 1 Bronze (Team)
Asian Outdoor Championships: 1 Silver (Team, 2021), 2 Bronze (Team, 2023, 2021)
Ankita's dedication and consistent performances have made her a key figure in Indian archery, with a career that continues to inspire.
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat's journey to the semifinals at Paris 2024 is a testament to their skill, perseverance, and the robust support system that has nurtured their talents. Although they narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, their historic performance has set a new benchmark for Indian archery on the world stage.