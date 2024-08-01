PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of Paris Olympics After Round Of 16 Loss

India's hopes of a medal in badminton took a massive hit when star player PV Sindhu was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Sindhu came up against China's He Bing Jiao in a tough clash and ended up losing the match 19-21, 14-21.
Jiao kept Sindhu at bay putting relentless pressure on her throughout the match which made it difficult for the two-time Olympic medal winner. Notably, Sindhu had defeated He Bing Jiao at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to win the bronze medal.
India has won three medals in badminton since its introduction in the Olympics in Barcelona, 1992. Sindhu bagged two of those (silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020), while Saina Nehwal won bronze at London 2012.
Lakshya Sen is now the only remaining Indian badminton player in the Paris Olympics as the nation hopes for another medal in the sport.