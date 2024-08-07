Vinesh Phogat Hospitalised After Olympic Disqualification Due to Dehydration

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had made history by reaching the final of the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, was disqualified on Wednesday after missing the weigh-in by a margin of just 150 grams. The disqualification came as a devastating blow not only to Vinesh but also to the Indian contingent and her supporters back home.
As per reports, Vinesh fainted due to dehydration shortly after the disqualification and was rushed to the polyclinic in the Olympic Village, where she is currently stable and resting.
Vinesh Phogat, known for her resilience and strength, had been gearing up for the gold medal bout. Despite extraordinary efforts by her and her support team, including attempts to reduce her weight by cutting her hair and drawing blood, they were unable to meet the weight requirement.
According to United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, athletes who fail to attend or pass the weigh-in are disqualified from the competition and ranked last without a place. Vinesh is the first athlete to face disqualification from an Olympic final for this reason.
Her disqualification came as a shock, especially after her stellar performance on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, when she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman 5-0 to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. The victory had assured India of at least a silver medal in the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha to understand the situation and explore any potential avenues for appeal, but there is no recourse under UWW regulations.
The IOA issued a statement expressing regret over the disqualification and requested respect for Vinesh's privacy as she recovers. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time," the statement read.
Vinesh Phogat and fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik have been prominent figures in advocating for reforms in Indian wrestling, having participated in protests against alleged sexual harassment by the former leadership of the Wrestling Federation of India.
Vinesh, who typically competes in the 53kg category, had switched to the 50kg category to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Earlier this year, she acknowledged the challenges of managing her weight, especially given her high muscle mass. "It's not easy for me not to put on weight because my muscle mass is very high," she had said in an interview in April after securing the Olympic quota.
Vinesh's journey at previous Olympics also ended in heartbreak, as she faced early exits at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games.