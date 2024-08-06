Who is Prannoy H. S.? Know Everything about Olympic Player 2024

Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar, known as H. S. Prannoy, is a distinguished Indian badminton player born on July 17, 1992, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He has made significant contributions to Indian badminton, earning recognition on both national and international platforms.

Prannoy's badminton journey began early at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, where he honed his skills. His career is marked by numerous achievements, including bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Asian Games. He played a pivotal role in India's victory at the 2022 Thomas Cup, securing crucial wins in the quarter-final and semi-final matches, contributing to India's first-ever Thomas Cup title.

Throughout his career, Prannoy has consistently delivered impressive performances in various tournaments. He won the Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold in 2016 and achieved notable victories against top players like Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long during the 2017 Indonesia Open. His success in reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals in multiple BWF World Tour events has helped him ascend in the world rankings.

Journey and Achievements

Early Life: Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Prannoy began playing badminton at the age of 10, inspired by his father who was also a badminton enthusiast.

Rising Star: He showcased his talent early on, winning the silver medal in the boys' singles at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010.

Consistent Performer: Prannoy has been a consistent presence in the badminton circuit, with notable victories like the US Open Badminton Championships in 2017 and his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters in 2023.

All achievements of Prannoy H. S.