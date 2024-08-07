Who is Vinesh Phogat? Know Everything about Olympic Player 2024

Vinesh Phogat, a name that resonates with Indian wrestling, has left an indelible mark on the sport through her remarkable achievements and challenging setbacks. Emerging from a wrestling-focused family in Haryana, Phogat's journey exemplifies the unwavering spirit of Indian athletes.

As a trailblazer in women's wrestling, she was the first Indian woman to secure gold medals at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Her multiple accolades at the World Wrestling Championships highlight her dominance on the international stage. Notably, Phogat was the first Indian athlete to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, underscoring her exceptional talent.

The 2024 Paris Olympics were set to be her crowning achievement. By defeating the formidable Yui Susaki, Phogat made history as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final. However, fate took a cruel turn when she was disqualified for being slightly overweight just before the gold medal match, shattering her Olympic dream in a heart-wrenching twist.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Phogat has been a strong advocate for athletes' rights. Her leadership in the 2023 protests against sexual harassment allegations within the Wrestling Federation of India demonstrated her bravery and dedication to creating a safer environment for her peers.

Despite the painful disqualification at Paris, Vinesh Phogat's legacy as a pioneering wrestler and a champion for athletes' rights remains secure. Her journey is an inspiration to millions, proving that the human spirit can rise to extraordinary heights even in the face of adversity.

Key achievements:

First Indian woman to win gold at the Commonwealth and Asian Games

Multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships

First Indian athlete nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards

First Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final

About vinesh Phogat's life challenges

Career-threatening knee injury

Disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to weight issues

Leadership in protests against sexual harassment in wrestling

Vinesh Phogat's story is a powerful narrative of resilience, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence. As she continues to inspire future generations, her legacy in Indian sports is undoubtedly etched in gold.

Paris Olympics (2024)

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament

Competed in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Earned a quota place for India for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France

Weigh-In Requirements

Wrestlers must weigh in twice

Morning of preliminary rounds

Morning of the final

Successfully met the 50 kg weight limit during the first weigh-in on Tuesday morning

Weight Management

Competed in three bouts, replenishing herself throughout the day

Needed to shed approximately 2 kg overnight for the final weigh-in

Observed skipping in a sweat suit after her semifinal bout

Worked on losing the excess weight throughout the night

Disqualification

Found to be 100 grams over the weight limit during the morning weigh-in

Article 11 of the United World Wrestling's rule book states:

"If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank."

Disqualified from the competition for failing to meet the weight requirement

Historic Achievements at Paris Olympics

First international wrestler to defeat Yui Susaki, reigning gold medalist and World Champion

Defeated Oksana Livach (Ukraine) 7–5 in the quarter-final

Defeated Yusneylys Guzmán (Cuba) 5–0 in the semi-final

