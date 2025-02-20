Pakistan at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Schedule & More Details

Pakistan is set to defend its ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025, with the tournament being hosted in their home country. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will aim to replicate its 2017 success, where they secured a historic victory against India in the final. The team begins its campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, followed by key matches against India and Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

Matches played: 23

Matches won: 11

Matches lost: 12

Last result: Beat India by 180 runs (The Oval; 2017)

Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1

Pakistan at Every ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Result Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Group Stage Ijaz Ahmed (51) Wasim Akram (3) 2000 Semifinals Saeed Anwar (209) Azhar Mahmood (7) 2002 Group Stage Saeed Anwar (80) Shahid Afridi (3) 2004 Semifinals Yasir Hameed (95) Shoaib Akhtar (6) 2006 Group Stage Mohammad Yousuf (125) Abdul Razzaq (7) 2009 Semifinals Mohammad Yousuf (200) Saeed Ajmal (8) 2013 Group Stage Misbah-ul-Haq (173) Mohammad Irfan (4) 2017 Winner Fakhar Zaman (252) Hasan Ali (13)

Most Runs for Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy

Batter Matches Runs Average S/R Highest 100s/50s Mohammad Yousuf 13 484 48.40 67.78 87 0/3 Shoaib Malik 20 380 23.75 71.69 128 1/1 Saeed Anwar 4 289 144.50 77.89 105* 2/1 Misbah-ul-Haq 7 267 53.40 70.26 96* 0/2 Fakhar Zaman 4 252 63.00 113.00 114 1/2

Most Wickets for Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average S/R BBI Shahid Afridi 13 14 4.32 30.50 42.2 5/11 Hasan Ali 5 13 4.29 14.69 20.5 3/19 Saeed Ajmal 7 12 4.04 18.83 27.9 2/16 Mohammad Amir 7 11 4.38 23.00 32.3 3/16 Abdul Razzaq 10 10 4.38 33.90 46.4 4/50

Pakistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Player Role Mohammad Rizwan (c) Wicketkeeper-Batter Babar Azam Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Tayyab Tahir Batter Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Usman Khan Batter Abrar Ahmed Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Main Players to Watch Out

Babar Azam - One of the best batters in world cricket, known for his consistency. Mohammad Rizwan (Captain) - A crucial wicketkeeper-batter leading the side. Shaheen Shah Afridi - Pakistan’s pace spearhead with the ability to swing the new ball. Fakhar Zaman - A powerful top-order batter with an impressive record in ICC events. Haris Rauf - A quick and aggressive bowler with wicket-taking abilities.

Pakistan Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Pakistan vs New Zealand February 19 Karachi 2:30 PM India vs Pakistan February 23 Dubai 2:30 PM Pakistan vs Bangladesh February 27 Rawalpindi 2:30 PM

Conclusion

Pakistan will be looking to capitalize on home advantage as they defend their title in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. With a well-balanced squad featuring experienced players and promising young talent, they have a strong chance of making a deep run in the tournament. Cricket fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting their high-voltage clash against India on February 23.

FAQ

1. Who is the captain of Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025?

- Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that his side did not expect New Zealand to score 320 runs in the first innings, having gotten off to a solid start, and poor execution in the death overs resulted in their 60-run loss in their opening game of the 2025 Champions Trophy being played at the National Bank Stadium.

2. Who will host the 2025 Champions Trophy?

- The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is the ninth edition of the tournament and it is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistan are the defending champions having beaten rivals India by 180 runs in the final of the previous edition of the tournament in 2017.

3.How many times India lost to Pakistan in Champions Trophy?

In the Champions Trophy, however, Pakistan has won three of the five meetings between the two sides, including the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final, in which they defeated India after losing to them in the group stage.

