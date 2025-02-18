Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Opening Match Time, Venue, Head to Head, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Deatils & More

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a historic tournament as Pakistan gears up to host its first major ICC event since the 1996 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on February 19, 2025, bringing back top-tier international cricket to the country. Pakistan, the defending champions, will look to defend their title in front of their passionate home crowd.

Advertisment

Tournament Overview

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will feature the world’s top eight ODI teams battling for supremacy. The tournament will be played across three cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, due to a hybrid model agreed upon by the ICC, India will play all their matches in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Teams and Groups

Here's the tournament group stage in a structured table format:

Group A Group B 🇵🇰 Pakistan (Hosts & Defending Champions) 🇦🇺 Australia 🇳🇿 New Zealand 🇿🇦 South Africa 🇮🇳 India 🏴‍☠️ England 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 🇦🇫 Afghanistan

Tournament Format:

A total of 15 matches will be played.

will be played. The Grand Final is scheduled for March 9, 2025.

Pakistan vs New Zealand - Opening Match Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19, 2025.

Match Start Time : 2:30 PM IST

: 2:30 PM IST Toss Time : 2:00 PM IST

: 2:00 PM IST Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

: National Stadium, Karachi TV Broadcast : Star Sports & Network 18 channels

: Star Sports & Network 18 channels Live Streaming: JioCinema (Website & App)

Pakistan Full Squad For Champions Trophy

Captain: Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Fakhar Zaman

Kamran Ghulam

Saud Shakeel

Tayyab Tahir

Faheem Ashraf

Khushdil Shah

Salman Ali Agha

Usman Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Hasnain

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Full Squad For Champions Trophy

Captain: Kane Williamson

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham (wk)

Daryl Mitchell

Will O’Rourke

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Nathan Smith

Mitchell Santner

Will Young

Jacob Duffy

PAK vs NZ Match 1 Pitch Report and Conditions

The pitch at the National Stadium, Karachi is traditionally batting-friendly with good bounce and carry. However, spinners are expected to play a key role during the middle overs. In recent matches, teams batting second have successfully chased targets, making the toss crucial

Category Details Total Matches Played 78 Wins Batting First 36 Wins Bowling First 39 Average 1st Innings Score 239 Average 2nd Innings Score 205 Highest Total Recorded 374/4 (50 Overs) by India vs Hong Kong Lowest Total Recorded 93/10 (40.4 Overs) by Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Highest Successful Chase 355/4 (49 Overs) by Pakistan vs South Africa Lowest Total Defended 123/10 (45.2 Overs) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record in ODI

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi. The two teams recently met in a tri-series with South Africa, where New Zealand won both matches against Pakistan. They have played 118 ODIs since their first encounter in 1973, two years before the inaugural Men’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan hosted New Zealand for the first time in 1976.

Category Total Matches Pakistan Wins New Zealand Wins Tie No Result Overall Record 118 61 53 1 3 In Pakistan 30 22 8 0 0 In New Zealand 49 15 31 1 2 Neutral Venues 39 24 14 0 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Last 10 Match Results

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Venue Date PAK NZ NZ 5 wkts Karachi 14-Feb-25 PAK NZ NZ 78 runs Lahore 08-Feb-25 NZ PAK PAK 21 runs Bengaluru 04-Nov-23 PAK NZ NZ 47 runs Karachi 07-May-23 PAK NZ PAK 102 runs Karachi 05-May-23 PAK NZ PAK 26 runs Karachi 03-May-23 PAK NZ PAK 7 wkts Rawalpindi 29-Apr-23 PAK NZ PAK 5 wkts Rawalpindi 27-Apr-23 PAK NZ NZ 2 wkts Karachi 13-Jan-23 PAK NZ NZ 79 runs Karachi 11-Jan-23

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head record in Champions Trophy

Matches Pakistan Won New Zealand Won No Result Tie 3 0 3 0 0

Pak vs NZ Champion Trophy 2025 Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Probable Playing XIs:

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam (c)

Kamran Ghulam / Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Salman Ali Agha

Tayyab Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Faheem Ashraf / Haris Rauf

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Probable Playing XIs:

Will Young / Rachin Ravindra

Devon Conway

Kane Williamson (c)

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (wk)

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Mitchell Santner

Nathan Smith

Matt Henry

Will O’Rourke

Pak vs NZ Injury Updates

Pakistan : Haris Rauf’s availability is uncertain due to fitness concerns.

: Haris Rauf’s availability is uncertain due to fitness concerns. New Zealand: Ben Sears has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson replaces the injured Lockie Ferguson. Rachin Ravindra will play only if he passes the fitness test.

PAK vs NZ Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Picks

Top Picks

Batter : Kane Williamson – 225 runs in last 3 matches (Avg. 112.5)

: Kane Williamson – 225 runs in last 3 matches (Avg. 112.5) All-Rounder : Salman Ali Agha – 219 runs in Tri-Series, plus effective off-spin

: Salman Ali Agha – 219 runs in Tri-Series, plus effective off-spin Bowler : Shaheen Afridi – 6 wickets in last 3 matches

: Shaheen Afridi – 6 wickets in last 3 matches Wicketkeeper : Mohammad Rizwan – ODI average of 42.76

: Mohammad Rizwan – ODI average of 42.76 X-Factor: Mitchell Santner – Economy rate of 4.1 in last 3 matches

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for Match 1 - Fantasy Team Suggestions

Team 1: Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson (c), Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Michael Bracewell (vc), Salman Ali Agha, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi.

Team 2: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming - When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live on TV and online in India

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through the following platforms:

TV Broadcast:

Live Streaming (Free):

PAK vs NZ Pre-Match Analysis

Pakistan will be eager to impress in front of their home crowd after a strong showing in the Tri-Series, despite losing to New Zealand in the final. Key players like Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan have been in good form. However, Babar Azam will need to improve after struggling in recent games.

New Zealand enters the match with high confidence after an unbeaten Tri-Series campaign. Despite missing key pacers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee, their batting lineup remains strong with Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell leading the charge.

Conclusion

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be an exhilarating tournament, with Pakistan set to prove itself as a premier cricketing destination once again. With world-class teams competing and a historic return of international cricket to Pakistan, fans can expect an action-packed spectacle.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming FAQ

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

- Live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be available for free on JioHotstar. Live telecast of the Champions Trophy matches will be on Star Sports Network and Sports18 TV channels in India.

Who is hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025?

- The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades. The 2025 Champions Trophy will see almost all big teams from the world travel to Pakistan. Only India will be playing their home matches in UAE in the hybrid format. The two teams will face off in UAE.

Where can I watch the ICC Champions Trophy?

- Fans can watch every match from the Champions Trophy 2025 on Amazon Prime Video with English as well as Hindi commentary. There is no free-to-air or live TV coverage for this tournament in Australia.