Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Opening Match Time, Venue, Head to Head, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Deatils & More

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be a historic tournament as Pakistan gears up to host its first major ICC event since the 1996 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The much-anticipated tournament kicks off on February 19, 2025, bringing back top-tier international cricket to the country. Pakistan, the defending champions, will look to defend their title in front of their passionate home crowd.
Tournament Overview
The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will feature the world’s top eight ODI teams battling for supremacy. The tournament will be played across three cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, due to a hybrid model agreed upon by the ICC, India will play all their matches in Dubai.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Teams and Groups
Here's the tournament group stage in a structured table format:
|Group A
|Group B
|🇵🇰 Pakistan (Hosts & Defending Champions)
|🇦🇺 Australia
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|🇮🇳 India
|🏴☠️ England
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
Tournament Format:
- A total of 15 matches will be played.
- The Grand Final is scheduled for March 9, 2025.
Pakistan vs New Zealand - Opening Match Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details
The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19, 2025.
- Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST
- Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST
- Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
- TV Broadcast: Star Sports & Network 18 channels
- Live Streaming: JioCinema (Website & App)
Pakistan Full Squad For Champions Trophy
Captain: Babar Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Kamran Ghulam
- Saud Shakeel
- Tayyab Tahir
- Faheem Ashraf
- Khushdil Shah
- Salman Ali Agha
- Usman Khan
- Abrar Ahmed
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Naseem Shah
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand Full Squad For Champions Trophy
Captain: Kane Williamson
- Michael Bracewell
- Mark Chapman
- Devon Conway
- Lockie Ferguson
- Matt Henry
- Tom Latham (wk)
- Daryl Mitchell
- Will O’Rourke
- Glenn Phillips
- Rachin Ravindra
- Nathan Smith
- Mitchell Santner
- Will Young
- Jacob Duffy
PAK vs NZ Match 1 Pitch Report and Conditions
The pitch at the National Stadium, Karachi is traditionally batting-friendly with good bounce and carry. However, spinners are expected to play a key role during the middle overs. In recent matches, teams batting second have successfully chased targets, making the toss crucial
|Category
|Details
|Total Matches Played
|78
|Wins Batting First
|36
|Wins Bowling First
|39
|Average 1st Innings Score
|239
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|205
|Highest Total Recorded
|374/4 (50 Overs) by India vs Hong Kong
|Lowest Total Recorded
|93/10 (40.4 Overs) by Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women
|Highest Successful Chase
|355/4 (49 Overs) by Pakistan vs South Africa
|Lowest Total Defended
|123/10 (45.2 Overs) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women
Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record in ODI
Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi. The two teams recently met in a tri-series with South Africa, where New Zealand won both matches against Pakistan. They have played 118 ODIs since their first encounter in 1973, two years before the inaugural Men’s ODI World Cup. Pakistan hosted New Zealand for the first time in 1976.
|Category
|Total Matches
|Pakistan Wins
|New Zealand Wins
|Tie
|No Result
|Overall Record
|118
|61
|53
|1
|3
|In Pakistan
|30
|22
|8
|0
|0
|In New Zealand
|49
|15
|31
|1
|2
|Neutral Venues
|39
|24
|14
|0
|1
Pakistan vs New Zealand Last 10 Match Results
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Venue
|Date
|PAK
|NZ
|NZ
|5 wkts
|Karachi
|14-Feb-25
|PAK
|NZ
|NZ
|78 runs
|Lahore
|08-Feb-25
|NZ
|PAK
|PAK
|21 runs
|Bengaluru
|04-Nov-23
|PAK
|NZ
|NZ
|47 runs
|Karachi
|07-May-23
|PAK
|NZ
|PAK
|102 runs
|Karachi
|05-May-23
|PAK
|NZ
|PAK
|26 runs
|Karachi
|03-May-23
|PAK
|NZ
|PAK
|7 wkts
|Rawalpindi
|29-Apr-23
|PAK
|NZ
|PAK
|5 wkts
|Rawalpindi
|27-Apr-23
|PAK
|NZ
|NZ
|2 wkts
|Karachi
|13-Jan-23
|PAK
|NZ
|NZ
|79 runs
|Karachi
|11-Jan-23
Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head record in Champions Trophy
|Matches
|Pakistan Won
|New Zealand Won
|No Result
|Tie
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Pak vs NZ Champion Trophy 2025 Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan Probable Playing XIs:
- Fakhar Zaman
- Babar Azam (c)
- Kamran Ghulam / Saud Shakeel
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Salman Ali Agha
- Tayyab Tahir
- Khushdil Shah
- Faheem Ashraf / Haris Rauf
- Shaheen Afridi
- Naseem Shah
- Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand Probable Playing XIs:
- Will Young / Rachin Ravindra
- Devon Conway
- Kane Williamson (c)
- Daryl Mitchell
- Tom Latham (wk)
- Glenn Phillips
- Michael Bracewell
- Mitchell Santner
- Nathan Smith
- Matt Henry
- Will O’Rourke
Pak vs NZ Injury Updates
- Pakistan: Haris Rauf’s availability is uncertain due to fitness concerns.
- New Zealand: Ben Sears has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Kyle Jamieson replaces the injured Lockie Ferguson. Rachin Ravindra will play only if he passes the fitness test.
PAK vs NZ Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Picks
Top Picks
- Batter: Kane Williamson – 225 runs in last 3 matches (Avg. 112.5)
- All-Rounder: Salman Ali Agha – 219 runs in Tri-Series, plus effective off-spin
- Bowler: Shaheen Afridi – 6 wickets in last 3 matches
- Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan – ODI average of 42.76
- X-Factor: Mitchell Santner – Economy rate of 4.1 in last 3 matches
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for Match 1 - Fantasy Team Suggestions
Team 1: Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson (c), Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Michael Bracewell (vc), Salman Ali Agha, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi.
Team 2: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming - When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live on TV and online in India
Cricket fans in India can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through the following platforms:
TV Broadcast:
Live Streaming (Free):
PAK vs NZ Pre-Match Analysis
Pakistan will be eager to impress in front of their home crowd after a strong showing in the Tri-Series, despite losing to New Zealand in the final. Key players like Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan have been in good form. However, Babar Azam will need to improve after struggling in recent games.
New Zealand enters the match with high confidence after an unbeaten Tri-Series campaign. Despite missing key pacers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee, their batting lineup remains strong with Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell leading the charge.
Conclusion
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be an exhilarating tournament, with Pakistan set to prove itself as a premier cricketing destination once again. With world-class teams competing and a historic return of international cricket to Pakistan, fans can expect an action-packed spectacle.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming FAQ
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 in India?
- Live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be available for free on JioHotstar. Live telecast of the Champions Trophy matches will be on Star Sports Network and Sports18 TV channels in India.
Who is hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025?
- The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades. The 2025 Champions Trophy will see almost all big teams from the world travel to Pakistan. Only India will be playing their home matches in UAE in the hybrid format. The two teams will face off in UAE.
Where can I watch the ICC Champions Trophy?
- Fans can watch every match from the Champions Trophy 2025 on Amazon Prime Video with English as well as Hindi commentary. There is no free-to-air or live TV coverage for this tournament in Australia.