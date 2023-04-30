Paralympic Association of Assam Confers ‘Achiever’s Award’ to National Medal Winners

The Paralympic Association of Assam on Sunday has conferred the ‘Achiever’s Award 2023’ to the national medal winners in the various National Para Competitions that were held in 2022-23.
According to press communiqué, the association distributed the award to nine paralympians, who bought medals at the national level competitions, during the Annual General Meetings 2023 held at Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati.
The following are the recipients of the award:
Chiranjita Bharali (Para Badminton and Para Athletics)
Anishmita Konwar (Para Athletics)
Sahana Begum (Para Swimming)
Anowar Sikdar (Para Swimming)
Sajida Begum (Para Swimming)
Rita Das (Para Boccia)
Saurab Thakur (Para Boccia)
Jagadish Basumatary (Para Boccia)
Gitartha Sharma (Junior National Para Athletics)
Chief Patron of Paralympic Association of Assam Riniki Bhuyan Sarma extended her best wishes and congratulated the recipients of the award.
The association informed that it has distributed sports equipments to the various districts of the state.
Representatives from various district has attended meeting where they discussed about the various upcoming works to be done by the PAA and to create more awareness on Para Sports in Assam.