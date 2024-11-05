Paris Olympic Gold Winner Imane Khelif Confirmed As Man In Leaked Medical Report

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently clinched the gold medal in women’s boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has come under intense scrutiny regarding her gender. A leaked medical report has brought Khelif’s biological characteristics to light, raising questions about her eligibility to compete in female-only categories.
French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia revealed the document, which suggests Khelif has internal testicles, XY chromosomes, and a possible medical condition known as five-alpha reductase deficiency. The report, compiled in June 2023 by medical experts from the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, also notes the absence of a uterus and the presence of a micropenis, according to Redux.
While this revelation has ignited debate, Khelif’s genetic background was previously under scrutiny. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) barred her from competing in the World Championship Gold Medal bout in New Delhi due to her chromosomal profile.
Following the leak, social media erupted in outrage, with several X users expressing their opinions. One user commented, “Now arrest him on assault charges,” while another argued, “Italian boxer Angela Carini should be given the gold medal.” A third user questioned, “How didn’t [she] even reach Quarter final?” and a fourth added, “And an apology in front of a big audience by İman Khelif.”
British media personality Piers Morgan also weighed in on the matter, asserting that Khelif’s medical records prove she is biologically male.
The controversy surrounding Khelif’s gender transcended sports, surfacing in the US presidential election. Former President Donald Trump used her case in campaign material to criticize the Biden administration’s gender policy in sports, turning Khelif’s story into an election talking point. Republican figures, including Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance, echoed Trump’s stance, asserting that they would oppose men participating in women’s sports categories.
Khelif, however, has maintained her stance. “I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified,” she stated. The boxer cited the impact of high-profile critics such as Trump, author J.K. Rowling, and tech billionaire Elon Musk in intensifying the backlash. Khelif has filed a criminal complaint with French authorities, accusing Rowling and Musk of “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”