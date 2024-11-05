Paris Olympic Gold Winner Imane Khelif Confirmed As Man In Leaked Medical Report

Khelif, however, has maintained her stance. “I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified,” she stated. The boxer cited the impact of high-profile critics such as Trump, author J.K. Rowling, and tech billionaire Elon Musk in intensifying the backlash. Khelif has filed a criminal complaint with French authorities, accusing Rowling and Musk of “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”