Pathirana's Four-Wkt Haul Trumps Rohit's Century in CSK's Victory over MI

Despite Rohit Sharma's sensational unbeaten knock of 105 runs off just 63 deliveries, his heroic efforts couldn't salvage a victory for Mumbai Indians. Rohit's innings, which marked his second IPL century, was a masterclass in batting prowess, as he held the innings together from start to finish. However, he struggled to find a reliable partner who could stay at the crease long enough to build a substantial partnership, ultimately leading to MI's downfall.