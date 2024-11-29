PBKS Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Punjab Kings Full Squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are aiming for a fresh start in IPL 2025 with a strategic overhaul in their squad, guided by the expertise of newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting. With the highest available budget in the auction ₹110.5 crore, PBKS made bold moves to bolster both their batting and bowling departments. Their headline acquisition was Shreyas Iyer, a consistent middle-order batter and former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, who was bought for an IPL-record ₹26.75 crore. This addition is expected to stabilize the top order and add leadership strength to the team.
PBKS further strengthened their squad with key purchases like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, both priced at ₹18 crore each, bringing a wealth of experience in pace and spin bowling. The all-rounder options were also enhanced with the acquisitions of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen, who add depth and versatility in all facets of the game. The team has also retained key domestic talents such as Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, ensuring a good blend of stability and youthful energy.
With a mix of seasoned internationals and rising stars, Punjab Kings are poised to make a statement in IPL 2025, underpinned by strategic auction picks and a balanced squad ready for a deep run in the tournament.
PBKS Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Retained Players
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹4 crore
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹5.5 crore
|
Auction Purchases
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹26.75 crore
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹18 crore
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹18 crore
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Australia
|
₹11 crore
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Australia
|
₹4.20 crore
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
South Africa
|
₹7 crore
|
Josh Inglis
|
WK-Batter
|
Australia
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Priyansh Arya
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹3.80 crore
|
Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹1.80 crore
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹4.20 crore
|
Harnoor Pannu
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹1.60 crore
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹2 crore
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Afghanistan
|
₹2.40 crore
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
New Zealand
|
₹2 crore
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Australia
|
₹1.25 crore
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹80 lakh
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
WK-Batter
|
India
|
₹95 lakh
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹1.50 crore
|
Musheer Khan
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Pyla Avinash
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Pravin Dubey
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
PBKS Retained Players for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Price (INR)
|
Shashank Singh
|
5.5 Crore
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
4 Crore
PBKS Released Players List
PBKS released some key players to recalibrate their strategy:
-
Shikhar Dhawan (Retired)
-
Jitesh Sharma
-
Jonny Bairstow
-
Liam Livingstone
-
Harpreet Bhatia
-
Rilee Rossouw
-
Chris Woakes
-
Vishwanath Pratap Singh
-
Ashutosh Sharma
-
Tanay Thyagarajan
-
Atharva Taide
-
Rishi Dhawan
-
Sam Curran
-
Sikandar Raza
-
Shivam Singh
-
Prince Choudhary
-
Harpreet Brar
-
Arshdeep Singh
-
Kagiso Rabada
-
Nathan Ellis
-
Rahul Chahar
-
Vidwath Kaverappa
-
Harshal Patel
PBKS Purse and Slots Remaining
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.35 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
3
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
0
|
Overseas Slots Remaining
|
0
Auction Highlights
-
Record Signing: Shreyas Iyer emerged as PBKS' marquee player, purchased for ₹26.75 crore—the highest bid in IPL 2025 auctions.
-
Spin Reinforcement: Yuzvendra Chahal, acquired for ₹18 crore, strengthens the spin department alongside Sai Kishore.
-
Pace Unit Boost: Arshdeep Singh, retained for ₹18 crore, leads a revamped attack featuring Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson.
-
All-rounder Depth: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell add versatility, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Aaron Hardie bring balance to the lineup.
-
Emerging Talent: Promising names like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera ensure a mix of youth and experience.
PBKS Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025
|
S. No.
|
Player
|
Role
|
1
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
WK-Batter
|
2
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Allrounder
|
3
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
4
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Allrounder
|
5
|
Josh Inglis
|
WK-Batter
|
6
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
7
|
Shashank Singh
|
Allrounder
|
8
|
Marco Jansen
|
Allrounder
|
9
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
10
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
11
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
Conclusion
Punjab Kings have curated a star-studded and balanced squad for IPL 2025, with Shreyas Iyer as their standout signing. Ricky Ponting’s tactical brilliance, coupled with a deep roster featuring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, positions PBKS as strong contenders for their maiden title. The blend of explosive talents and dependable performers ensures PBKS are primed for an exciting campaign.