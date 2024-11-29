PBKS Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Punjab Kings Full Squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are aiming for a fresh start in IPL 2025 with a strategic overhaul in their squad, guided by the expertise of newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting. With the highest available budget in the auction ₹110.5 crore, PBKS made bold moves to bolster both their batting and bowling departments. Their headline acquisition was Shreyas Iyer, a consistent middle-order batter and former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, who was bought for an IPL-record ₹26.75 crore. This addition is expected to stabilize the top order and add leadership strength to the team.

PBKS further strengthened their squad with key purchases like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, both priced at ₹18 crore each, bringing a wealth of experience in pace and spin bowling. The all-rounder options were also enhanced with the acquisitions of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen, who add depth and versatility in all facets of the game. The team has also retained key domestic talents such as Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, ensuring a good blend of stability and youthful energy.

With a mix of seasoned internationals and rising stars, Punjab Kings are poised to make a statement in IPL 2025, underpinned by strategic auction picks and a balanced squad ready for a deep run in the tournament.

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Retained Players Prabhsimran Singh Batter India ₹4 crore Shashank Singh All-rounder India ₹5.5 crore Auction Purchases Shreyas Iyer Batter India ₹26.75 crore Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler India ₹18 crore Arshdeep Singh Bowler India ₹18 crore Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Australia ₹11 crore Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Australia ₹4.20 crore Marco Jansen All-rounder South Africa ₹7 crore Josh Inglis WK-Batter Australia ₹2.60 crore Priyansh Arya All-rounder India ₹3.80 crore Vyshak Vijay Kumar Bowler India ₹1.80 crore Nehal Wadhera Batter India ₹4.20 crore Harnoor Pannu Batter India ₹30 lakh Yash Thakur Bowler India ₹1.60 crore Sai Kishore Bowler India ₹2 crore Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Afghanistan ₹2.40 crore Lockie Ferguson Bowler New Zealand ₹2 crore Aaron Hardie All-rounder Australia ₹1.25 crore Kuldeep Sen Bowler India ₹80 lakh Vishnu Vinod WK-Batter India ₹95 lakh Harpreet Brar Bowler India ₹1.50 crore Musheer Khan All-rounder India ₹30 lakh Suryansh Shedge All-rounder India ₹30 lakh Pyla Avinash Bowler India ₹30 lakh Pravin Dubey Bowler India ₹30 lakh

PBKS Retained Players for IPL 2025

Player Name Price (INR) Shashank Singh 5.5 Crore Prabhsimran Singh 4 Crore

PBKS Released Players List

PBKS released some key players to recalibrate their strategy:

Shikhar Dhawan (Retired)

Jitesh Sharma

Jonny Bairstow

Liam Livingstone

Harpreet Bhatia

Rilee Rossouw

Chris Woakes

Vishwanath Pratap Singh

Ashutosh Sharma

Tanay Thyagarajan

Atharva Taide

Rishi Dhawan

Sam Curran

Sikandar Raza

Shivam Singh

Prince Choudhary

Harpreet Brar

Arshdeep Singh

Kagiso Rabada

Nathan Ellis

Rahul Chahar

Vidwath Kaverappa

Harshal Patel

PBKS Purse and Slots Remaining

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.35 crore RTM Cards Left 3 Player Slots Remaining 0 Overseas Slots Remaining 0

Auction Highlights

Record Signing: Shreyas Iyer emerged as PBKS' marquee player, purchased for ₹26.75 crore—the highest bid in IPL 2025 auctions.

Spin Reinforcement: Yuzvendra Chahal, acquired for ₹18 crore, strengthens the spin department alongside Sai Kishore.

Pace Unit Boost: Arshdeep Singh, retained for ₹18 crore, leads a revamped attack featuring Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson.

All-rounder Depth: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell add versatility, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Aaron Hardie bring balance to the lineup.

Emerging Talent: Promising names like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera ensure a mix of youth and experience.

PBKS Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025

S. No. Player Role 1 Prabhsimran Singh WK-Batter 2 Marcus Stoinis Allrounder 3 Shreyas Iyer Batter 4 Glenn Maxwell Allrounder 5 Josh Inglis WK-Batter 6 Nehal Wadhera Batter 7 Shashank Singh Allrounder 8 Marco Jansen Allrounder 9 Arshdeep Singh Bowler 10 Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler 11 Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler

Conclusion

Punjab Kings have curated a star-studded and balanced squad for IPL 2025, with Shreyas Iyer as their standout signing. Ricky Ponting’s tactical brilliance, coupled with a deep roster featuring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, positions PBKS as strong contenders for their maiden title. The blend of explosive talents and dependable performers ensures PBKS are primed for an exciting campaign.