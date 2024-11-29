Subscribe

PBKS Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Punjab Kings Full Squad

Punjab Kings revamped their squad for IPL 2025, led by coach Ricky Ponting. Key signings include Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Cr), Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 Cr each). With a balanced lineup and star-studded roster, PBKS eyes its maiden IPL title.

Hasid Khan
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are aiming for a fresh start in IPL 2025 with a strategic overhaul in their squad, guided by the expertise of newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting. With the highest available budget in the auction ₹110.5 crore, PBKS made bold moves to bolster both their batting and bowling departments. Their headline acquisition was Shreyas Iyer, a consistent middle-order batter and former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, who was bought for an IPL-record ₹26.75 crore. This addition is expected to stabilize the top order and add leadership strength to the team.

PBKS further strengthened their squad with key purchases like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, both priced at ₹18 crore each, bringing a wealth of experience in pace and spin bowling. The all-rounder options were also enhanced with the acquisitions of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen, who add depth and versatility in all facets of the game. The team has also retained key domestic talents such as Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, ensuring a good blend of stability and youthful energy.

With a mix of seasoned internationals and rising stars, Punjab Kings are poised to make a statement in IPL 2025, underpinned by strategic auction picks and a balanced squad ready for a deep run in the tournament.

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Retained Players

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter

India

₹4 crore

Shashank Singh

All-rounder

India

₹5.5 crore

Auction Purchases

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

India

₹26.75 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

India

₹18 crore

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

India

₹18 crore

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Australia

₹11 crore

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Australia

₹4.20 crore

Marco Jansen

All-rounder

South Africa

₹7 crore

Josh Inglis

WK-Batter

Australia

₹2.60 crore

Priyansh Arya

All-rounder

India

₹3.80 crore

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Bowler

India

₹1.80 crore

Nehal Wadhera

Batter

India

₹4.20 crore

Harnoor Pannu

Batter

India

₹30 lakh

Yash Thakur

Bowler

India

₹1.60 crore

Sai Kishore

Bowler

India

₹2 crore

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Afghanistan

₹2.40 crore

Lockie Ferguson

Bowler

New Zealand

₹2 crore

Aaron Hardie

All-rounder

Australia

₹1.25 crore

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

India

₹80 lakh

Vishnu Vinod

WK-Batter

India

₹95 lakh

Harpreet Brar

Bowler

India

₹1.50 crore

Musheer Khan

All-rounder

India

₹30 lakh

Suryansh Shedge

All-rounder

India

₹30 lakh

Pyla Avinash

Bowler

India

₹30 lakh

Pravin Dubey

Bowler

India

₹30 lakh

PBKS Retained Players for IPL 2025

Player Name

Price (INR)

Shashank Singh

5.5 Crore

Prabhsimran Singh

4 Crore

PBKS Released Players List

PBKS released some key players to recalibrate their strategy:

  • Shikhar Dhawan (Retired)

  • Jitesh Sharma

  • Jonny Bairstow

  • Liam Livingstone

  • Harpreet Bhatia

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Chris Woakes

  • Vishwanath Pratap Singh

  • Ashutosh Sharma

  • Tanay Thyagarajan

  • Atharva Taide

  • Rishi Dhawan

  • Sam Curran

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Shivam Singh

  • Prince Choudhary

  • Harpreet Brar

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Nathan Ellis

  • Rahul Chahar

  • Vidwath Kaverappa

  • Harshal Patel

PBKS Purse and Slots Remaining

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.35 crore

RTM Cards Left

3

Player Slots Remaining

0

Overseas Slots Remaining

0

Auction Highlights

  • Record Signing: Shreyas Iyer emerged as PBKS' marquee player, purchased for ₹26.75 crore—the highest bid in IPL 2025 auctions.

  • Spin Reinforcement: Yuzvendra Chahal, acquired for ₹18 crore, strengthens the spin department alongside Sai Kishore.

  • Pace Unit Boost: Arshdeep Singh, retained for ₹18 crore, leads a revamped attack featuring Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson.

  • All-rounder Depth: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell add versatility, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Aaron Hardie bring balance to the lineup.

  • Emerging Talent: Promising names like Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera ensure a mix of youth and experience.

PBKS Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025

S. No.

Player

Role

1

Prabhsimran Singh

WK-Batter

2

Marcus Stoinis

Allrounder

3

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

4

Glenn Maxwell

Allrounder

5

Josh Inglis

WK-Batter

6

Nehal Wadhera

Batter

7

Shashank Singh

Allrounder

8

Marco Jansen

Allrounder

9

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

10

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

11

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

Conclusion

Punjab Kings have curated a star-studded and balanced squad for IPL 2025, with Shreyas Iyer as their standout signing. Ricky Ponting’s tactical brilliance, coupled with a deep roster featuring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, positions PBKS as strong contenders for their maiden title. The blend of explosive talents and dependable performers ensures PBKS are primed for an exciting campaign.

FAQ

Who is PBKS' most expensive player in IPL 2025?
Shreyas Iyer, acquired for ₹26.75 crore, is PBKS' costliest player.
How many players were retained by PBKS?
PBKS retained two players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh.
How much purse did PBKS have remaining after the auction?
PBKS had ₹0.15 crore left post-auction.
Who are PBKS' key additions for IPL 2025?
Key signings include Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marcus Stoinis.
What is PBKS' probable playing XI for IPL 2025?
Prabhsimran Singh (WK-Batter) Marcus Stoinis (All-rounder) Shreyas Iyer (Batter) Glenn Maxwell (All-rounder) Josh Inglis (WK-Batter) Nehal Wadhera (Batter) Shashank Singh (All-rounder) Marco Jansen (All-rounder) Arshdeep Singh (Bowler) Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler) Vyshak Vijay Kumar (Bowler)