Premier League: Liverpool Go Top With Brighton Win; City Lose To Bournemouth

Two quick goals in a five-minute spell in the second half helped Liverpool beat a spirited Brighton side in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. The result took the Reds back on top of the table after Manchester City lost to Bournemouth.
Liverpool, fresh off defeating the same opponents in the league cup, were rattled early on in the game after Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu popped up with a well-taken goal that went past Caoimhin Kelleher in the Reds’ goal and into the net off the woodwork. The Seagulls thoroughly worked their opponents registering more possession and more passes as Liverpool looked for answers.
However, despite their best efforts, the first half finished 1-0 in favour of Brighton. In the second half, the Reds looked more purposeful with the ball, cutting out several openings. Despite the best efforts of the Brighton defence, a Cody Gakpo lob ended up in the back of the net as Darwin Núñez did enough to confuse the defenders.
Minutes later, Mohamed Salah ran in on the goal and scored brilliantly past Bart Verbruggen, who had been a standout performer for Brighton throughout the game. The goals coming clocked at 69th and 72nd minutes helped Liverpool turn the game in their favour. The Reds held on to finish the game 2-1 with the result taking them back on top of the Premier League table with 25 points from 10 games.
Elsewhere, Manchester City lost to Bournemouth by two goals to one. Bournemouth was on top right from the first whistle and immediately forced Ederson into making a good save. Antoine Semenyo found the back of the net on the nine minute mark after some good work on the left side of the pitch by Milos Kerkez. Although City fancied some chances, the Cherries defence held their ground to go in at half time with a lead.
Despite City creating chances, Bournemouth doubled their lead through a well-taken goal by Evanilson who reached the end of a cross to put the ball past Ederson. Bournemouth then rattled the frame of the goal with another effort. City did score through Josko Gvardiol with 82 minutes gone, and it looked like a late comeback might be on the cards. However, despite City coming close at the death, the Cherries held on to hand the defending champions a first loss of the season.