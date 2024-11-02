Premier League: Liverpool Go Top With Brighton Win; City Lose To Bournemouth

Despite City creating chances, Bournemouth doubled their lead through a well-taken goal by Evanilson who reached the end of a cross to put the ball past Ederson. Bournemouth then rattled the frame of the goal with another effort. City did score through Josko Gvardiol with 82 minutes gone, and it looked like a late comeback might be on the cards. However, despite City coming close at the death, the Cherries held on to hand the defending champions a first loss of the season.