Premier League: Liverpool Thump Brentford 4-1, Maintain Top Spot

Liverpool Football Club defeated Brentford 4-1 in what is their first win at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.
Prior to today's encounter, the West London club enjoyed the bragging rights at their backyard against the Merseyside outfit having not lost there. However, Darwin Nunez's deft chip over a tall Flekken kicked off a goal fest for the Reds.
The early kick-off began with both sides attacking the ball. Brentford looked the better side in the opening stages, however, Liverpool began controlling the possession and the game better as it went on.
Even as the Reds controlled more of the ball, it was the Bees who had more shots at stand-in keeper Kelleher's goal. As the clock struck 35 minutes mark, a well won header by Diogo Jota put the ball at the ever-lively Nunez's feet who did not need a second invitation to dart with it.
With Darwin's composure and finishing criticised a lot, Liverpool fans would have had their hearts in their mouth as he chose to go alone and not square it back to Jota who was free. However, a delightful chip over the Bees keeper made it 1-0 for the Reds. That was how it ended in the first half.
Liverpool came back in the second half with much more composure with a goal ahead. In the 55th minute, it was Alexis Mac Allister who prodded in from close range and made it 2-0 to the good. An injury to forward Diogo Jota, who had to be strechered off, meant that Mohammed Salah came in for a first appearance after a long injury layoff. Salah did not take long to get his name on the scoresheet with a tricky finish past a hapless Flekken to make it 3-0 with 68 minutes gone.
Brentford then got a goal back after Ivan Toney powered a kick in from the rebound as Kelleher saved an effort on goal from close range to make it 3-1. With 75 minutes played, the Bees faithful would have envisaged a comeback, albeit a very unlikely one, however, that was put to bed as Cody Gakpo finished after a string of errors from the Brentford backline. The scoreboard read 4-1 and that is how it finished as Jurgen Klopp's Reds picked up another three points and maintained their lead at the top.
In his farewell season, Liverpool will be looking to gift him another Premier League winners' medal. However, things became tricky after the recent loss to Arsenal opening up the chance for Manchester City to capitalise with two games in hand.
As of now though, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table with 57 points. The only black spots in today's encounter will be the injuries to Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones amid a string of first-teamers already on the treatment table.