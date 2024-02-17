Premier League: Liverpool Thump Brentford 4-1, Maintain Top Spot

Liverpool came back in the second half with much more composure with a goal ahead. In the 55th minute, it was Alexis Mac Allister who prodded in from close range and made it 2-0 to the good. An injury to forward Diogo Jota, who had to be strechered off, meant that Mohammed Salah came in for a first appearance after a long injury layoff. Salah did not take long to get his name on the scoresheet with a tricky finish past a hapless Flekken to make it 3-0 with 68 minutes gone.