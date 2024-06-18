Premier League Unveils 2024/25 Fixtures: Manchester United to Play Opening Game

The English Premier League has released the schedule for the 2024/25 season, with Manchester United set to open against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.
Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City will start their campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, marking the debut of Chelsea's new manager Enzo Maresca. Crystal Palace will face Brentford earlier on the same day.
Arsenal, last season's runners-up, will play Wolves on Saturday, August 17, while newly promoted Southampton will visit Newcastle and Bournemouth will travel to Nottingham Forest. Brighton, led by 31-year-old head coach Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest in Premier League history, will play Everton on the same day.
Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, will start their season with an away game against Ipswich on August 17. West Ham United, under new manager Julen Lopetegui, will commence their season following the Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest clash.
Tottenham Hotspur will face newly promoted Leicester City on Monday, August 19. Leicester, currently without a manager after Maresca's departure to Chelsea, will be looking to appoint a new manager soon