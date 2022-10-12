Sports

Pugilists Lovlina Borgohain, Ankushita Boro Bag Gold at National Games

Assam Athletes shine on final day of the 36th National Games held in Gujarat.
Pratidin Bureau

The state’s Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain bagged gold medal by defeating Swati from Haryana.

In her quarter-finals bout against Kerala's K A Indraja, Lovlina came up trums in a convincing 5-0 victory. She took part in the 70-75 kilograms category.

Meanwhile, pugilist Ankushita Boro also won gold medal at the National Games.

She won the medal by defeating her rival Alena Thounaojam from Manipur in 66kg welterweight category.

It may be mentioned that today was the last day of the 36th National Games that is being held in Gujarat.

