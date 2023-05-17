Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details, Squads, Probable playing XI, and so on

Delhi Capitals, who were the first team to be eliminated from playoff, now have an opportunity to spoil the party for others in their last two matches. Their first match takes them to Dharamsala, which will be the 12th venue to host an IPL game this season and serves as the home ground for the Punjab Kings in their final two matches. Currently positioned eighth on the points table with 12 points, the Kings can finish with 16 points and secure a place in the next round. It's been a while since they reached the playoffs, as their best performance in recent seasons was finishing as runners-up in 2014 while ending up in the sixth spot in the last four seasons.

The Kings' performance throughout the tournament has been inconsistent, alternating between impressive victories and disappointing losses. However, they confidently approach the game against DC, having defeated them by 31 runs recently. The key factors behind Punjab's win were Prabhsimran Singh's century and Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul. Nevertheless, they also rely on their experienced players to step up during this crucial phase of the IPL.

In contrast, DC has relied heavily on their overseas players to carry the team, as the Indian batsmen have struggled to perform. Fortunately for them, the Dharamsala pitch is unlikely to pose spin challenges, which gives DC some relief after their difficulties on slow wickets in their last two matches.