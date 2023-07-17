PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Note After US Open Exit

In a long post on Twitter, Sindhu wrote, "My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses. I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle. Good luck for the finals, continue playing like how you are and the title should be yours."