PV Sindhu Wins Swiss Open Title 2022

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu wins the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles title at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on Sunday.

Sindhu wins the title by defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes.

With this win, Sindhu now has a head-to-head record of 16-1 against the Thai player.

Sindhu got to a fast start in the final as she gathered a 3-0 lead in the first game. But Thai shuttler refused to get overpowered as she levelled the game at 3-3. The first game moved at a steady pace and with the score of 9-9 on board, the two impressive points gave Sindhu an 11-9 lead at the first interval.

Sindhu went off the blocks too quickly in the second game as she gathered a massive nine point lead at the mid-game break.

This is Sindhu's second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy lost his match against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles final.

