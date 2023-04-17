R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Bags 5 Gold Medals for India

Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R Madhavan won at least five gold medals at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championship this weekend.

The championship was held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The news was shared by the proud father R Madhavan on his official Instagram handle on Sunday where he captioned a series of Vedaant’s photo with, “With Gods grace and all your good wished Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumour. Elated and very grateful.”