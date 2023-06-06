Rahul Dravid Says It Took 2 Years Of Hard Work To Reach WTC 2023 Finals

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports on 'Follow the Blues', Team India coach Rahul Dravid spoke on the efforts taken by the team to reach the final of the World Test Championship, he said "It's exciting for all the players to be playing this game again. I think it's been two years of hard work which has led to this, the one match you got to play. Two years of cricket, includes lots of test series, and things need to go your way. So lot of ups and downs through the course of the season and then to be able to get the opportunity to play this game, I think it's certainly well-deserved and the boys have certainly earned it."