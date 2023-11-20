Rahul Dravid’s Contract as Indian Team’s Head Coach Officially Ends

Rahul Dravid’s contract as the head coach of the Indian cricket team officially ended following India’s defeat in the ICC World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.
However, as per reports, there has been no discussion in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the future course of action yet. Talks are yet to begin over the future of the two-year tenure of the coach.
He was appointed head coach in November 2021. He was picked by the BCCI as the head coach giving him two years time to prepare the team for as many as three major competitions.
Regarding this, Dravid stated that he has not thought about his future with Team India. In a post-match media conference, Dravid said, “I haven't thought about it. I've just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that.”
"At this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future,” he added.