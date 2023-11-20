Rahul Dravid’s Contract as Indian Team’s Head Coach Officially Ends

He was appointed head coach in November 2021. He was picked by the BCCI as the head coach giving him two years time to prepare the team for as many as three major competitions.

Regarding this, Dravid stated that he has not thought about his future with Team India. In a post-match media conference, Dravid said, “I haven't thought about it. I've just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that.”