RR Academy Players Interview New Captain Riyan Parag in Special Interaction

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday introduced newly appointed captain Riyan Parag through a specially curated press conference led by young members of the Rajasthan Royals Academy, reimagining the traditional captain’s address with a youth-centric format.

The franchise organised the interaction in a room filled with academy trainees and aspiring young reporters, where Parag fielded candid questions about leadership, pressure, and his journey to the helm. The initiative was positioned as part of the team’s continued focus on nurturing young talent and deepening fan engagement.

The event marked Parag’s first formal interaction after taking charge of the franchise, signalling what the Royals described as a “new chapter” under his leadership. Breaking away from convention, the Royals handed the microphone to children and academy trainees instead of senior sports journalists.

The young participants, including aspiring cricketers, storytellers, and reporters, posed direct and thoughtful questions to Parag. The interaction touched on themes such as what leadership feels like, how captains manage high-pressure moments, and what responsibility means at the top level.

The exchange unfolded in a relaxed and interactive setting, marked by laughter and reflective responses. Parag responded warmly, sharing insights into his personal journey and his excitement about leading the franchise. The format shifted the spotlight from a standard media briefing to a youth-driven conversation, reinforcing the Royals’ emphasis on inspiration and accessibility.

Why Rajasthan Royals Chose a Youth-Led Format

The franchise framed the initiative as an extension of its long-standing commitment to promoting young talent, both on and off the field. By involving academy members in a milestone moment such as a captain’s announcement, the Royals sought to underline their belief that the future of cricket lies in empowering emerging voices.

According to the franchise, placing young minds at the centre of the event was a deliberate attempt to celebrate leadership as a source of inspiration for the next generation. The Rajasthan Royals Academy has consistently been projected as a pathway for young cricketers to develop skills, confidence, and ambition. The captain’s announcement was aligned with that philosophy.

Franchise Leadership on the Innovation

Alok Chitre, Chief Operating Officer of Rajasthan Royals, said the concept was designed to reflect the franchise’s “fan-first” approach.

“Innovation isn’t limited to what happens on the field; it extends to how we connect with our fans. The captain’s press conference is a milestone moment each season, and we wanted to reimagine it in a way that reflects our fan-first philosophy. By handing the mic to young supporters, we put the future of the game front and centre,” Chitre said.

The Royals described the format as a symbolic move to connect leadership with aspiration, reinforcing the idea that today’s captains inspire tomorrow’s players and leaders. With Parag stepping into the captaincy, the Royals appear to be positioning themselves around youth, innovation, and long-term vision. The unconventional announcement format served as both a leadership introduction and a brand statement, one focused on engagement, inclusivity, and the empowerment of young supporters.

As the franchise prepares for the upcoming season, the emphasis on fearless voices and fresh perspectives signals a broader narrative shift under the new captain.

