IPL 2025 RCB’s Captain announcement: Rajat Patidar new captain for RCB

RCB’s Captain for IPL 2025: A New Leader Takes Charge

As IPL 2025 approaches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to introduce to its new captain. While many speculated that Virat Kohli might reclaim the leadership role, recent reports indicate that Rajat Patidar is the frontrunner for the position.

RCB Captain Announcement

Kohli Congratulates Patidar

Virat Kohli shared his support for Patidar in a heartfelt message, stating, "Firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the best. You have truly earned your place in the hearts of RCB fans. This is well deserved. Myself and the other team members will always be there to support you. It’s a huge honor, and I’m very happy for you. He has evolved as a player, improved his game significantly, and shown his leadership skills. I urge fans to support him wholeheartedly. Regardless of what happens, the team and the franchise always come first. Best wishes to the team and franchise, and I look forward to working with everyone."

RCB’s Captaincy Decision: A Shift in Leadership

RCB’s decision to part ways with former captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 auction left fans curious about the next leader. Initially, there were talks of Kohli returning as captain, given his past leadership experience with the franchise. However, with Kohli showing reluctance to take up the role again, RCB has explored alternative options.

Why Rajat Patidar?

Rajat Patidar, a key part of RCB’s squad since 2021, has emerged as the preferred candidate for captaincy. The 31-year-old batter, who was retained for a substantial Rs. 11 crore ahead of the mega auction, has proven his leadership skills in domestic cricket. He successfully led Madhya Pradesh in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, guiding them to the final. His ability to perform under pressure, coupled with his consistent batting performances, makes him a strong candidate to lead the team.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024, Patidar had expressed his openness to captain RCB, stating, “If I get an opportunity to lead RCB, I will be happy to take on the responsibility. But ultimately, it depends on the franchise.”

Other Candidates in the Race

Besides Patidar, all-rounder Krunal Pandya is also being considered for the role. Acquired by RCB for Rs. 5.75 crore, Pandya brings valuable leadership experience from domestic cricket, having captained Baroda. His aggressive approach and ability to unite the team could work in his favor, but as of now, Patidar remains the top contender.

Virat Kohli’s Role in IPL 2025

Although Kohli is unlikely to captain RCB, he remains a crucial part of the squad as their batting mainstay. Having led RCB for nearly a decade from 2013 to 2021, Kohli boasts an impressive track record, including taking the team to the IPL final in 2016. In IPL 2024, he was the tournament’s top scorer with 741 runs, reaffirming his importance to the team’s success. By stepping away from the pressures of captaincy, Kohli can focus solely on his batting.

RCB Captain Announcement for IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar has officially been named the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025. His journey with the franchise has been nothing short of remarkable, from being released after a brief stint to making a stunning comeback and scoring a crucial century in the playoffs. Now, he takes on the responsibility of leading the team. Reports indicate that RCB had informed Patidar last season to be prepared for this role.

Former RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who was not retained and later picked by Delhi Capitals, extended his best wishes to Patidar. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, a crucial figure in RCB’s history, urged fans to rally behind the team. Kohli, initially seen as a strong contender for the role, previously captained RCB from 2013 to 2021 and briefly in IPL 2023. Patidar’s leadership experience with Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket likely played a significant role in his appointment. With RCB still chasing their maiden IPL title, Patidar now shoulders the responsibility of guiding the team to its first-ever championship victory.

List of RCB Captains (2008 - 2024)

Rahul Dravid (2008)

(2008) Kevin Pietersen (2009)

(2009) Anil Kumble (2009-2010)

(2009-2010) Daniel Vettori (2011-2012)

(2011-2012) Virat Kohli (2011-2023)

(2011-2023) Shane Watson (2017)

(2017) Faf du Plessis (2022-2024)

Official Captaincy Announcement

RCB has confirmed Rajat Patidar as their captain for IPL 2025. Former skipper Faf du Plessis congratulated him and encouraged him to continue his aggressive batting style, while Virat Kohli called the appointment "very well deserved."

Team Strategy & Auction Plans

With the introduction of a new leader, RCB aims to build a strong team culture and execute strategies that will maximize their chances of winning the tournament.

RCB Among Franchises Yet to Name Captains

RCB was one of the last three franchises yet to confirm their captain for IPL 2025, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Leadership transitions are taking place across teams.

Kohli’s IPL 2024 Performance

Kohli was IPL 2024’s leading run-scorer with 741 runs at a striking rate of 154.69. His performance remains crucial for the team’s campaign.

RCB’s Ongoing IPL Title Quest

Despite having some of the biggest cricketing names, RCB is still in pursuit of its maiden IPL trophy. The leadership change is expected to play a critical role in shaping the team’s fate.

Kohli’s Captaincy Record

Kohli captained RCB in 143 IPL matches, securing 68 wins. Despite stepping down in 2021, his leadership experience makes him a valuable asset to the team.

RCB’s Official Captaincy Announcement Event

RCB confirmed that they would reveal their new captain in a special event in Bengaluru. This announcement was anticipated to significantly influence the team's future strategy.

With Rajat Patidar officially taking over the leadership role, RCB fans now look forward to a new era under his captaincy. The franchise aims to turn its fortunes around and finally lift the elusive IPL trophy.

FAQ

1. Who is the 2025 RCB captain?

- Rajat Patidar has been appointed captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025, which begins on March 21. The development was contrary to the wide expectation that it would be Virat Kohli who leads RCB once again after they did not retain Faf du Plessis, their captain from 2022 to 2024.

2. Will Rcb release Virat Kohli?

- Virat Kohli has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

3. Will Dhoni play IPL 2025?

- MS Dhoni is set to return to the Chennai Super Kings for the 2025 Indian Premier League season, despite speculation about his retirement. The CSK icon agreed to a salary cut and will play as an uncapped player