Ranji Trophy: Nagaland Beats Arunachal by an Innings and 83 Runs

Nagaland thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 83 runs in the Ranji Trophy here on Sunday to jump to the top of the plate group table.

Seasoned all-rounder Rongsen Jonathan was the star of the final day's play with a career-best 5/52 as Nagaland bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for 237 runs in their second essay to coast to bonus point win.

Shrikant Mundhe was adjudged Man of the Match for his first innings double century that powered Nagaland to 536/7 declared in reply to Arunachal Pradesh's 216.

Nagaland now have 13 points, three points ahead of Manipur who had to settle for three points on the basis of their first innings lead over Mizoram.

After taking a 70-run first innings lead, Manipur declared their second innings at 425/9 to set a challenging 496-run target.

In response, Mizoram salvaged a gritty draw with fighting fifties from Uday Kaul (88 not out), Iqbal Abudlla (81) and skipper Taruwar Kohli (69) to return with one point.

(With Inputs from PTI)