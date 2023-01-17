Ranji Trophy: TN at 386/4 at the End of Day 1

At the end of first day’s play for Tamil Nadu against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Chennai, the former scored 386 by four wickets on Tuesday.

The match was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium and Tamil Nadu chose to bat after winning the toss.

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batsman Narayan Jagadeeshan was behind the team's huge score by scoring 125 runs in 152 balls including 14 boundaries.

Baba Indrajith scored a half-century of 77 in 113 balls including four boundaries.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 99 in 127 balls and Vijay Shankar scored 53 in 91 balls and remained unbeaten.

Meanwhile, all the bowlers of Assam failed in the first innings of the match.

Mukhtar Hussain took one wicket for 71 runs in 22 overs, Sunil Lachit took one wicket for 50 runs in 10 overs and Siddharth Sarmah took two wickets for 80 runs in 19 overs.

Akash Sengupta scored 65 runs in 13 overs, Riyan Parag 78 runs in 17 overs, Sarupam Purkayastha 24 runs in 7 overs and Gokul Sharma 16 runs in 2 overs.

Tamil Nadu is almost certain to set a huge score against Assam in the match.