Ravi Bishnoi Grabs Top Spot Among T20 Bowlers On ICC Rankings

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has claimed the top spot in the ICC T20I Ranking charts for bowlers after an outstanding performance in the 5-match series against Australia. This achievement further solidifies Team India's stronghold in the ICC rankings, with the Indian team already holding the No. 1 position in all three formats.
Additionally, the likes of Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Suryakumar Yadav are also excelling in their respective categories, with top rankings for ODI batters, Test bowlers, and T20I batters, respectively.
India also boasts Ravindra Jadeja as the top all-rounder in Test cricket. With Bishnoi, Team India and its players currently lead in 8 different categories of ICC Rankings.
The 23-year-old Bishnoi emerged as India's key bowler in the recent series against Australia, securing nine wickets across five games. With a rating of 699 points, Bishnoi has climbed five spots to surpass Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (692) and claim the top position among bowlers.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and England's Adil Rashid are tied for third place with 679 points in the rankings for spinners. Following closely behind is Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana with 677 points, rounding out the top five.
Bishnoi stands as the sole Indian bowler in the top 10 rankings for the shortest format, while Axar Patel has risen nine places to secure the 18th position.
Meanwhile, the aggressive batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who led India in their 4-1 T20I series victory over Australia, maintained his position as the top batter, while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slipped to seventh place.
Despite being absent from the series against Australia due to injury, Hardik Pandya maintained his position as the third-ranked all-rounder.