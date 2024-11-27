RCB Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. With a star-studded squad, RCB has once again managed to create a fine balance between experience and youth, retaining some of their key performers while bringing in fresh talent. The franchise, which has made it to the finals three times but never claimed the elusive title, is hoping that this season will be the one where they finally break through.

Advertisment

In the IPL 2025 auction, RCB made some bold moves, adding big names like Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma to their squad. These strategic acquisitions, combined with the retention of their core players such as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, have enhanced their chances for success. Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the tournament’s history, RCB will be hoping that the additions they’ve made will propel them to a title victory in IPL 2025.

Here's a detailed breakdown of RCB's squad for the upcoming season, including their retained players, auction buys, and the complete player list.

RCB Team 2025 Players List with Price

Player Name Role Price (INR) Virat Kohli Batter ₹21 crore Rajat Patidar Batter ₹11 crore Yash Dayal Bowler ₹5 crore Liam Livingstone All-rounder ₹8.75 crore Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Batter ₹11.50 crore Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Batter ₹11 crore Josh Hazlewood Bowler ₹12.50 crore Rasikh Dar Bowler ₹6 crore Suyash Sharma Bowler ₹2.60 crore Krunal Pandya All-rounder ₹5.75 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler ₹10.75 crore Swapnil Singh All-rounder ₹50 lakh Tim David All-rounder ₹3 crore Romario Shepherd All-rounder ₹1.50 crore Nuwan Thushara Bowler ₹1.60 crore Manoj Bhandage All-rounder ₹30 lakh Jacob Bethell All-rounder ₹2.60 crore Devdutt Padikkal Batter ₹2 crore Swastik Chhikara Batter ₹30 lakh Lungi Ngidi Bowler ₹1 crore Abhinandan Singh Bowler ₹30 lakh Mohit Rathee Bowler ₹30 lakh

RCB Retained Players List for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Price (₹) Virat Kohli Batter 21 crore Rajat Patidar Batter 11 crore Yash Dayal Fast Bowler 5 crore

RCB Released Players List for IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell

Anuj Rawat

Suyash Prabhudessai

Will Jacks

Mahipal Lomror

Karn Sharma

Manoj Bhandage

Mayank Dagar

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Akash Deep

Mohammed Siraj

Reece Topley

Himanshu Sharma

Rajan Kumar

Cameron Green

Alzarri Joseph

Lockie Ferguson

Swapnil Singh

RCB Team Composition

Details Status Total Players 22 Overseas Players 8 Purse Remaining ₹0.75 crore RTM Cards Left 2 Player Slots Remaining 3

RCB Auction Highlights for IPL 2025

Biggest Buy: Josh Hazlewood, bought for ₹12.50 crore, strengthens RCB’s bowling attack.

Wicketkeeper Additions: Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma, acquired for ₹11.50 crore and ₹11 crore respectively, bring balance to RCB’s lineup.

All-rounder Power: Liam Livingstone and Krunal Pandya enhance batting depth and bowling options.

RCB Squad Breakdown by Role

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell

Fast Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Abhinandan Singh

Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee

Conclusion

Royal Challengers Bangalore enters IPL 2025 with a balanced and competitive squad. Core players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar provide stability, while exciting additions like Josh Hazlewood and Liam Livingstone enhance the team’s strength. Despite releasing key names like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s lineup looks primed for success as they aim to break their title drought.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2025?

A1: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal are RCB’s retained players.

Q2: What is the biggest buy for RCB in IPL 2025?

A2: Josh Hazlewood was the most expensive purchase at ₹12.50 crore.

Q3: How many overseas players does RCB have for IPL 2025?

A3: RCB has eight overseas players in their squad.

Q4: What is RCB’s purse remaining after the auction?

A4: RCB has ₹0.75 crore left in their purse.

Q5: Who are the wicketkeepers in RCB’s squad for IPL 2025?

A5: Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma are the wicketkeepers for RCB in IPL 2025.