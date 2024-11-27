RCB Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. With a star-studded squad, RCB has once again managed to create a fine balance between experience and youth, retaining some of their key performers while bringing in fresh talent. The franchise, which has made it to the finals three times but never claimed the elusive title, is hoping that this season will be the one where they finally break through.
In the IPL 2025 auction, RCB made some bold moves, adding big names like Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma to their squad. These strategic acquisitions, combined with the retention of their core players such as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, have enhanced their chances for success. Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the tournament’s history, RCB will be hoping that the additions they’ve made will propel them to a title victory in IPL 2025.
Here's a detailed breakdown of RCB's squad for the upcoming season, including their retained players, auction buys, and the complete player list.
RCB Team 2025 Players List with Price
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price (INR)
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
₹21 crore
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
₹5 crore
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
₹8.75 crore
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
₹11.50 crore
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
₹12.50 crore
|
Rasikh Dar
|
Bowler
|
₹6 crore
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.75 crore
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
₹10.75 crore
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
₹50 lakh
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
₹3 crore
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
₹1.50 crore
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
₹1.60 crore
|
Manoj Bhandage
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
₹2 crore
|
Swastik Chhikara
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
₹1 crore
|
Abhinandan Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Mohit Rathee
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
RCB Retained Players List for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price (₹)
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
21 crore
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
11 crore
|
Yash Dayal
|
Fast Bowler
|
5 crore
RCB Released Players List for IPL 2025
-
Faf du Plessis
-
Glenn Maxwell
-
Anuj Rawat
-
Suyash Prabhudessai
-
Will Jacks
-
Mahipal Lomror
-
Karn Sharma
-
Manoj Bhandage
-
Mayank Dagar
-
Vijaykumar Vyshak
-
Akash Deep
-
Mohammed Siraj
-
Reece Topley
-
Himanshu Sharma
-
Rajan Kumar
-
Cameron Green
-
Alzarri Joseph
-
Lockie Ferguson
-
Swapnil Singh
RCB Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Total Players
|
22
|
Overseas Players
|
8
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.75 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
2
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
3
RCB Auction Highlights for IPL 2025
-
Biggest Buy: Josh Hazlewood, bought for ₹12.50 crore, strengthens RCB’s bowling attack.
-
Wicketkeeper Additions: Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma, acquired for ₹11.50 crore and ₹11 crore respectively, bring balance to RCB’s lineup.
-
All-rounder Power: Liam Livingstone and Krunal Pandya enhance batting depth and bowling options.
RCB Squad Breakdown by Role
-
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara
-
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma
-
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell
-
Fast Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Abhinandan Singh
-
Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee
Conclusion
Royal Challengers Bangalore enters IPL 2025 with a balanced and competitive squad. Core players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar provide stability, while exciting additions like Josh Hazlewood and Liam Livingstone enhance the team’s strength. Despite releasing key names like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB’s lineup looks primed for success as they aim to break their title drought.
FAQs
Q1: Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2025?
A1: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal are RCB’s retained players.
Q2: What is the biggest buy for RCB in IPL 2025?
A2: Josh Hazlewood was the most expensive purchase at ₹12.50 crore.
Q3: How many overseas players does RCB have for IPL 2025?
A3: RCB has eight overseas players in their squad.
Q4: What is RCB’s purse remaining after the auction?
A4: RCB has ₹0.75 crore left in their purse.
Q5: Who are the wicketkeepers in RCB’s squad for IPL 2025?
A5: Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma are the wicketkeepers for RCB in IPL 2025.