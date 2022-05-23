Rishabh Pant Duped by Haryana Cricketer Mrinank Singh

Delhi Capitals captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been cheated by a conman cricketer of Haryana identified as Mrinank Singh.

Pant had filed a complaint stating that he was duped of Rs 1.63 crore in February last year through a bounce cheque by Mrinank Singh, who's currently under arrest for cheating another businessman.

Mrinank lured Pant by claiming that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewellery, mobile phones and other luxury items and could procure them at huge discounts. The conman also produced false references of several cricketers to deceive Pant, the complaint added.

It is worth mentioning that Pant wanted to sell his Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Series watch worth Rs 36.25 lakh and Richard Mille watch worth Rs 62.60 lakh and handed both the items to Mrinank. Moreover, Pant paid him more than Rs 2 crores to buy various luxury goods.

However, Singh failed to obtain the items and the deal was cancelled after few months. Notably, both the parties arrived at a mutual oral settlement for Rs 1.63 crore and Singh gave him a cheque for the said amount but it bounced due to insufficient funds.

Mrinank was sentenced to jail and is currently serving his term in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 6 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the Saket court has directed the authorities to produce the accused for a formal hearing.

