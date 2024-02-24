Rishabh Pant Eager to Delight Fans in IPL 2024 Comeback Following Injury

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been diligently working on his fitness to stage a comeback, revealed his eagerness to reconnect with the passionate cricket enthusiasts in Delhi.
After a prolonged absence from the cricketing arena due to multiple injuries sustained in an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway back in December 2022, Rishabh Pant is all set to make a triumphant return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Since then, the southpaw has been out of the game as he keeps striving to get fit. The dynamic left-handed batsman expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing in front of his hometown fans once again, donning the colors of the Delhi Capitals (DC).
Pant is set to make his comeback for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. Last year, Pant graced the Arun Jaitley Stadium with his presence as a spectator, but his team failed to go through to the playoffs under David Warner.
“The IPL is not only about cricket; it’s also about the fans that make every match memorable. With Star Sports’ ‘Star Nahi Far’ initiative, I will get to share the game’s excitement with fans directly. Can’t wait to meet the fans in Delhi during IPL 2024 and make more special memories together!” Pant exclaimed.
Despite initial doubts surrounding Pant's role in the team post his injury hiatus, Parth Jindal, the co-owner of DC, clarified that Pant would primarily feature as a specialist batter in the initial phase of IPL 2024. Jindal expressed confidence in Pant's recovery, citing his progress in batting, running, and wicket-keeping drills. He affirmed that Pant would lead the team from the front in the first seven games of the tournament solely as a batsman. However, a decision regarding his role for the remainder of the IPL will be contingent upon Pant's physical response to the demands of the game.
"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicket-keeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games, we are going to play him only as a batter, and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal said.
The Delhi Capitals are poised to kickstart their IPL campaign on Saturday, March 23, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With Pant's return adding vigor to their lineup, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their beloved team's journey in the upcoming season.
Notably, the 17th edition of the IPL begins on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Royal Challengers Banglore.