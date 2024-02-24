Rishabh Pant Eager to Delight Fans in IPL 2024 Comeback Following Injury

Despite initial doubts surrounding Pant's role in the team post his injury hiatus, Parth Jindal, the co-owner of DC, clarified that Pant would primarily feature as a specialist batter in the initial phase of IPL 2024. Jindal expressed confidence in Pant's recovery, citing his progress in batting, running, and wicket-keeping drills. He affirmed that Pant would lead the team from the front in the first seven games of the tournament solely as a batsman. However, a decision regarding his role for the remainder of the IPL will be contingent upon Pant's physical response to the demands of the game.