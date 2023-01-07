Rishabh Pant Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery in Mumbai Hospital

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant undergoes a successful ligament tear surgery on his right knee, which was conducted at a private hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

As per sources, he is currently under the supervision of the medical team and is gradually recovering.

The cricketer was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment after surviving a horrific car accident.

He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

On December 30, Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand as his car collided with the divider and caught fire. The incident took place near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.