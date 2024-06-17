Riyan Parag and Venkatesh Iyer Set to Join Team India for Zimbabwe Tour: Reports

Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Riyan Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer are poised to be selected for Team India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.
The bilateral series, featuring five T20Is, is scheduled to commence on Saturday, July 6 at Harare Sports Club. Reports indicate that all matches will be held at the same venue.
As of now, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has not issued an official response; however, this tour represents a milestone for the Assam native's debut with the senior men's team.
Notably, both Parag and Iyer have showcased exceptional performances during IPL 2024. Parag, coming off a stellar domestic season, amassed a career-best 573 runs in 15 matches for Rajasthan Royals, boasting an impressive average of 52.09 and a striking strike rate of 149.22. His contributions were pivotal in RR's playoff journey.
Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role as a versatile player for KKR, scoring 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and an explosive strike rate of 158.80 from 14 matches. His impactful performances have earned him a comeback to the national team setup after previously representing India in nine T20Is and two ODIs.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the importance of this series in strengthening bilateral cricket and supporting Zimbabwe Cricket's rebuilding phase. "Our commitment to touring and assisting fellow member boards underscores our goal of positive transformation in the cricketing world," Shah stated.
Zimbabwe Cricket acknowledged BCCI's pivotal role in global cricket and expressed gratitude for their support during this rebuilding period.
The selection of Parag and Iyer highlights their promising careers and marks a significant opportunity for both players in international cricket, particularly as India aims to continue their developmental efforts in global cricketing initiatives.